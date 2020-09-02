New Big Yeetus obstacle is about to make Fall Guys even harder

Even though some people think that Fall Guys is hard enough as it is, developer Mediatonics is about to add in a new feature to the game called Big Yeetus, possibly during Season 2, to make the game even more difficult.

Fall Guys is a pretty hard game, there's no doubt about that. Despite being out for a month, many players still haven't been able to earn that precious crown, even after putting a ton of effort into the game.

The game's randomness is one of the reasons behind its difficulty. No matter how much you practice and get better at all the mini-games, there's always a certain level of RNG, whether it be a floor tile dropping out from under you in Jump Showdown or a fruit that seemingly locked onto your position in Fruit Chute.

Now, a new slice of chaos is about to be added into Fall Guys in the form of a giant piece of fruit called Big Yeetus. Despite its hilarious name, it's apparently not a joke.

I've got a SPICY LEAK for you all



We're working on a little something that we have been calling...



B I G Y E E T U S



Big Yeetus will randomly appear in levels - to shake things up



Big Yeetus is Chaotic Neutral



Big Yeetus is not your friend



Big Yeetus is not your enemy pic.twitter.com/nIBBKcf5qM — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) September 2, 2020

According to Mediatonic, the new fruit will randomly appear in levels. While the developer didn't say which ones will feature Big Yeetus, it'll seemingly be every one that has cannons that randomly shoot balls.

Does this mean you'll be able to get smacked by Big Yeetus on Fall Mountain? Possibly, which make's its inclusion all the more evil.

The only question that remains is when Big Yeetus will be added to the game. Although the developer didn't give an exact release date, it should be sometime soon, although they could save it for Season 2 as well.

Season 2 will be launching in early October and it set to be medieval-themed.

While this is clearly all in good fun, here's hoping that Big Yeetus isn't too infuriating. There would be nothing more frustrating that being completely taken out by a giant watermelon, costing you the win.