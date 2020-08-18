Ninja, Mr Beast & G2 Esports start $100k+ bidding war for Fall Guys skin

With Fall Guys taking the internet by storm and many custom skins being created by all sorts of artists, the game has decided to put all the desire for branded skins to good use: by starting an insane bidding war between YouTube star Mr Beast, G2 Esports and more.

Update August 18 at 11:40

The G2 army won't go down without a fight! G2 Esports have already outdone Ninja by raising the mark a tad further.

Advertisement

We raise it to $203,003.



This will be ours @FallGuysGame 😤 https://t.co/UCVnoqG1oz — G2 Esports (@G2esports) August 18, 2020

The number to beat now is $203,003 but its not expected to stand for long, as brands and content creators are jumping into the fray.

Update August 18 at 11:08 AM

In the midst of the Fall Guys bidding wars between brands, the world's most popular gamer Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins upped the ante to $200,000 to charity.

Advertisement

I raise the bid to $200,000 in support of the charity @SpecialEffect this bad boy would look pretty clean too https://t.co/W7wCkcoHip pic.twitter.com/X2xsj8DLSP — Ninja (@Ninja) August 18, 2020

This outpaces both Mr Beast and G2 Esports who were prepared to drop stacks to the cause for their customized jelly bean.

Original story follows below.

Many artists have been designing Fall Guys skins, including large brands and even fellow game companies such as Konami who tweeted out images Metal Gear’s Solid Snake as a Fall Guys character.

Advertisement

Now, the game is trying to make it a reality. “The thirst from brands has been unreal... so we're turning it into something positive!” the account wrote.

In order for a custom skin to be created, users were asked to tweet the highest amount they’d be willing to donate to Special Effect - a charity designed to help gamers with physical disabilities.

$25,000 for an APE skin with my Silverback Gorilla brand on the shirt, i'll send the proper legal documents that will give you permission, if my bid ends up being the highest, which i doubt since corporations can drop 100K like it's a penny — Trainwreck (@Trainwreckstv) August 17, 2020

One of the first big bids came from Twitch star Trainwrecks with $25,000 who wanted an “APE skin with my Silverback Gorilla brand on the shirt.”

Advertisement

Fighting Game Rivals of Aether offered $10,000 if Fall Guys would put their character Ranno in the game.

However, Mr Beast made an offer that blew all the others away: $100,000. While the YouTuber didn’t elaborate on the skin he had in mind, opting to DM the account instead, his bid didn’t last.

We bid $120,000 to get a blocky themed costume in Fall Guys!



If we get permission from @Mojang @Microsoft @Xbox we'll totally make it Minecraft themed! If we lose, the three big boys above should get involved in the contest.



Hey, @Notch think you can help us spread the word? — BisectHosting (@BisectHosting) August 17, 2020

Minecraft hosting service BisectHosting offered “$120,000 to get a blocky themed costume in Fall Guys!” In their bid, they tagged Microsoft and Mojang for approval and asked the companies to help back them in if they lost.

G2 Esports followed this up with a huge $130,003 bid to get a Samurai skin added to the game.

Good morning! I’ll let you have the top spot for a while, I’ll bid again in a week. — MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) August 18, 2020

While G2 has the lead for now, Mr Beast says he will be striking back with another bid in next week.

There’s no telling just how high the Fall Guys bids will go, and with well over a week remaining in the auction, we could be seeing a lot of money go to charity, and all for a good cause too.