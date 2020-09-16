LA Chargers use new $5 billion stadium to play Fall Guys

The Los Angeles Chargers decided to play a few matches of extremely popular battle royale game 'Fall Guys' in style with their new $5 billion stadium - and it easily puts everyone else's gaming setup to shame.

Fall Guys just keeps getting more and more popular. After catching the eye of game journalists at E3 2019, the title gained popularity during its beta - even more so when it went free for PlayStation Plus members in August. It also helped that major streamers like TimTheTatman and others began playing it on Twitch.

Advertisement

Because of this, it's no surprise to see the game reach a wide mainstream audience. With millions of players across both PC and PS4, it's safe to say that, at this point in time, tons of people know the name Fall Guys. Now, the game has even reached the Los Angeles Chargers - and it's safe to say that they are playing the game in a way that nobody else is.

In a video uploaded to the team's official Twitter account, Placekicker Michael Badgley and Safety Rayshawn Jenkins of the LA Chargers can be seen playing a match of Fall Guys on the stadiums giant jumbotron.

Advertisement

It's not entirely clear what level the two were playing during their match, considering there's only a couple seconds of footage, but the white and pink block seems to suggest they were playing Door Dash.

Not gonna lie, that's an expensive looking gaming setup https://t.co/12pOS97Bhd — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) September 15, 2020

For those that don't know, that level tasks players with slamming themselves into blocked off doors in an effort to find which one is the real door. It's one of the first few possible levels within the game, itself.

While this is certainly impressive, it's not the first time celebrities have played games on jumbotrons like this. Back in 2014, talk show host Conan O'Brien played Madden and Street Fighter on the AT&T Stadium's jumbotron.

Advertisement

Regardless of whether or not you're interested in sports, getting to play any game on a screen this big would be a dream come true. Here's hoping that the players do a few more Fall Guys matches on the screen in the future.