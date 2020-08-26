Is Fall Guys down? Sever status, maintenance, latest info

Players trying to get into lobbies of Fall Guys have been running into a number of server issues. Here, you’ll be able to see if the game is online or offline.

Ever since bursting onto the scene back in June of 2019, Mediatonic’s Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has become an internet hit. Interested fans couldn’t wait to get their hands on the highly entertaining battle royale and it was made easier when it was released as a free PS Plus title.

As players have been hitting the game and running through the different courses with the hopes of grabbing the episode crown, there have been a few issues with getting connected.

Most notably, when searching for a game, the lobbies won’t populate and you’ll be greeted with an on-screen error message relating to the connection issues.

Fall Guys server status - August 27

Developer Mediatonic has announced that on August 27, 2020, Fall Guys will go down for maintenance at 8:30 AM UTC. If you're unsure what that is in your time zone, we've broken it down for you below:



4:30 AM EDT

1:30 AM PDT

9:30 AM BST

According to the developer, the maintenance should last around 2 hours, however, knowing how many issues the game has had with its servers since launch, players shouldn't be surprised if the maintenance goes for longer.

“We'll let you know once it's done and things are looking good," the Fall Guys owl account tweeted. “Thank you -- we'll put our fastest pants on.”

HOOT! We have a maintenance window tomorrow starting about 08:30 UTC 27th August. We'll be back as fast as we can, but it may take up to 2 hours. We'll let you know once it's done and looking good! Thank you - we'll put our fastest pants on! #stablebeef — Fall Guys Server Owl (@FallGuysOwl) August 26, 2020

We’ll keep this post updated if Fall Guys’ servers take a stumble and players can’t get online, so, be sure to keep checking back for updates and breaking news.