How to watch $50K Fall Guys Fridays Twitch Rivals: stream, schedule, more

Following a huge North American kickoff, Twitch Rivals will soon be hosting another Fall Guys tournament but this time, for the biggest streamers across Europe.

The Amazon-owned streaming platform is once again putting up a monstrous prize pool for another Fall Guys competition. Following a hugely popular first outing with North American talent, Fall Guys Fridays is set to return with an exclusive tournament for European streamers.

Mediatonic’s charming battle royale has proven to be one of 2020’s biggest party games. But now it’s climbing the ranks as a properly competitive title as well. Teams battle it out across a set period of time until just one squad is crowned the overall champion.

From the starting time to the streams, we’ve got you covered with everything you need to know about the second iteration of the Fall Guys Twitch Rivals event.

When is the next Fall Guys Fridays Twitch Rivals event?

The first of its kind NA competition went down last week as the single-day event was taken out by Team Castro. One week later and it’s now time for EU streamers to shine as the next leg of the event kicks off on Friday, September 4.

It all starts at 10 AM PT / 7 PM CET / 3 AM AEST and is expected to run for roughly four hours. There will 20 teams in the first round of action and as each hour goes by, that number will drop until just one group remains. The event will be streamed on the official Twitch Rivals account, while plenty of competitors are sure to be streaming their POVs as well.

Format and prizing

No different from the NA side of this competition, EU streamers will be fighting for the lion’s share of $50,000. However, given the lighthearted nature of the event, all teams will still be placing in the money, regardless of their performance. The overall winners will walk away with $7,000, while 20th place still claims $1,500 for their efforts.

All 20 squads will be tasked with playing six games to open the tournament. Points are then awarded based on how many players made it through to the Final Round. Just a single point is earned for making it to the final, while five points can be claimed for winning the game.

After six games, teams with the least points will be knocked out for good. This process is then repeated through four more games until just one point-leader is crowned victorious.

There's no confirmation on who will be appearing this time around, though you can expect some of the region's biggest names to be rushing for crowns when it all kicks off. We'll be sure to keep you updated as more details come to light.