How to watch $100K Fall Guys event featuring Valkyrae, Myth, Tubbo, Fuslie, more

CouRage is hosting one of the biggest Fall Guys tournaments in history with popular names like Valkyrae, Tubbo, Loserfruit, and more all set to compete for the lion’s share of a $100K prize pool. From when it kicks off to a look at the content creators involved, here’s what we know.

Having been obsessed with Fall Guys again in recent weeks, 100 Thieves co-owner CouRage vowed to help organize one of the biggest events the game has ever seen. Now, he’s swiftly delivering on that promise with ‘The Ultimate Fall Guys Tournament.’

Not only is there a whopping six-figure prize up for grabs, but many of the biggest personalities on social media today are all lined up to compete. From FaZe star Cizzorz to 100T’s own Brookeab and Fuslie, the field is stacked with big names.

So before it all gets underway, here’s a full rundown on all there is to know about CouRage’s upcoming Fall Guys event.

$100K Ultimate Fall Guys Tournament: Streams & Schedule

CouRage’s Ultimate Fall Guys Tournament is all set to kickoff on Friday, September 30 at 12PM PT. While this is when the first lobby gets going, it’s currently unclear just how long this event may be. Though given the scope of the event, it’s safe to expect at least a few hours of entertainment.

As you would expect, CouRage is sure to be keeping on top of the action on his own YouTube stream. Though all competitors are sure to be broadcasting their own POVs across social media as well.

$100K Ultimate Fall Guys Tournament: Format

As for rules in this specific tournament, it’s currently unclear what to expect. While CouRage is just coming off of a pro-level event with the world’s most accomplished Fall Guys players, it’s safe to assume the format will be a little more relaxed for the upcoming content creator spectacle.

It’s likely we’ll see all big names lumped into the one lobby, with a few dozen stars all fighting for higher placements in each match. When all is said and done, those with the highest overall scores will presumably be crowned the winner.

We’ll be sure to update you here should a full rundown on the format be made public in the coming days.

$100K Ultimate Fall Guys Tournament: Content creators involved

Although we’re still a few days out from the Fall Guys event, we already have a good idea of who’s in the mix. CouRage has revealed just some of the initial names jumping in and it’s safe to say the event features many of the most popular content creators today.

Below is a full list of confirmed names set to do battle in the $100K tournament:

Valkyrae

xChocoBars

Tubbo

Ph1LzA

cizzorz

brookeab

fuslie

Myth

Loserfruit

slayeas

As always, we’ll keep you up to speed with all the latest announcements right here so be sure to check back before action gets underway on Friday.