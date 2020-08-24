How to get rare Golden Eggs in Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Rare Fall Guys Golden Eggs can be found in selected mini-games and if you find them, you may see your chances of getting a win boosted significantly. Here, we'll show you where to get them and how to use them.

The thing you should know about these items, right off the bat, is that finding them is always a good sign. They might work differently depending on which mini-game you find them in, but generally speaking, gold means gold and never forget it.

If you're looking for your first Fall Guys win and are wondering how to get ahead of the pack, this guide should help you qualify a lot more often. So, there's a lot to unpack, so let's dive into the details.

How to get Fall Guys Golden Eggs

First things first, you need to know which mini-games these Golden Eggs can appear in. You don't want to be wasting time trying to find something that's not there, after all, not to mention missing out on an opportunity to use them.

These eggs can be found in both Egg Scramble and Fall Ball. These are both team-based games, so you're going to need teammates to help out with qualification either way. Golden eggs, though, can appear in either of the two.

They're rare, though, so keep that in mind. You may not get the chance to use them every game.

Fall Guys Golden Eggs in Egg Scramble

Let's kick things off with Egg Scramble.

Here, the Golden Eggs are worth five points. The whole point of the game is to have collected more eggs than other teams in order to qualify to the next round, so jumping up your score in sets of five can give you a big boost.

The value of these items may not be clear to every player, but those who know will be looking to steal them every chance they get. If you secure one, hang on tight because a herd of opponents will probably be coming for it.

Fall Guys Golden Eggs in Fall Ball

Things work a little differently in Fall Ball.

The Rocket League-type mini-game is not always easy, as you rely heavily on teammates cooperating to get over the line. Generally, you need to score with the big footballs (or soccer balls) that drop into the game. At random, instead of a ball dropping in, you will get a huge Golden Egg instead.

Manage to put one into the top corner of the goal like Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi would and you will earn your team five points. Imagine one of these dropped in a Champions League final. There would be chaos!

So, there you have it. Now you know all of the modes you can get Golden Eggs in, how valuable they are, and how to use them in different situations.

Hopefully, this helps the few that haven't been reading too much into the game and were wondering how to get them. Now, there's no excuse! Go and grab that first win.