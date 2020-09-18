How to get Half-Life Alyx skin in Fall Guys

Once again, the skin based on the Half-Life character Alyx has been added to the Fall Guys in-game store for the next couple of days. Here's everything you need to know in order to get your hands on it.

Crossovers are an integral part of Fall Guys. Ever since the release of the game, fans have been treated to a number of different skins in the game based on other franchises, including Portal, Enter the Gungeon, Team Fortress 2, and Half-Life.

One of the first crossover skins added to the battle royale when it was released back in August was Alyx, based on one of the main characters in the Half-Life franchise. Since then, however, she's been absent from the store and because of that, many people don't have the cosmetic. On September 18, however, she was re-added to the game. Here's what you need to know to unlock her.

How do I get access to the Alyx skin?

Accessing the Alyx skin is like all the other cosmetics in the game:

Open the Fall Guys application. Go to the Store tab at the top of the screen Spend 10 crowns in order to get the full costume (5 for the upper and 5 for the lower)

Currently, the main way you can earn Crowns is by winning the game. Each time you win a match, you earn one Crown. This means that it'll take 10 wins in order to get your hands on the full costume. Of course, players can also get three of them by leveling up their battle pass, but right now that's the only other way to get them without wins.

Look who's back in the Fall Guys store on PS4 and Steam!



10 👑 for the full costume!



Hope you've got some dubs saved up! pic.twitter.com/xJTTyMA3F4 — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) September 18, 2020

How long will the Alyx skin be available in the store?

According to the in-game counter, the skin will be in the game for the next two days, so you should have that long to get some more wins if you don't have any.

It is worth pointing out that, for some reason, when you click on the actual skin itself, it says that it's only available for the next 17 hours. While this is more than likely just a bug, you may want to get your wins as quickly as possible, just in-case it's not.

Here's hoping that even after it leaves the store it becomes available again soon.