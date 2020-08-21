How to get Fall Guys new Portal 2 skin

Developer Mediatonic has given DrLupo a secret Portal 2-themed skin for Fall Guys, due to him being one of the best players in the world when it comes to the game. Here's how you can get the special item.

It's safe to say that Fall Guys has blown up to legendary status. After releasing in early August 2020, the game has consistently been one of, if not the most popular games on Twitch, with tons of popular streamers playing the game on a regular basis.

One of the more prominent events with the game happened when Mediatonic gifted a special Portal 2-themed skin to the best Fall Guys player in the world as a meme, unknowing that that player was actually Twitch streamer DrLupo.

The skin itself is pretty cool and we wanted to explain how you can get your hands on it too. Here's everything you need to know.

What is the Portal-themed skin?

The skin is based on P-body, who was seen in Portal 2 and was even featured as a playable character in the game's iconic co-op mode. While it's not a one-to-one representation of the lanky robot, you can very clearly tell who it's supposed to be.

While the item is fairly simple, it is really cool, especially if you're a fan of the Portal franchise. It also seems like this isn't the only skin in the game based on the series, as a Chell-themed skin was also found in the game's files.

How do I get the P-body skin?

As of August 21, 2020, the skin isn't available to buy, meaning DrLupo is currently the only person in the world who has it. That being said, there's no need to get upset, as the cosmetic will be available to buy when the in-game store resets on August 22, 2020.

Getting to the in-game store is simple, but in case you don't know, here's a simple explanation on how to do so:

Open the Fall Guys application. Once you're at the main menu, if you look at the top of the screen, you'll see five icons, with one of them looking like a shopping cart. Tab over to it by tapping the left and right bumpers on your controller or by clicking it with your mouse.

How much will the new skin cost?

Unfortunately, as of August 21, 2020, it's unknown how much the skin itself will cost. One of the previous crossover skins, based on the character Scout from Team Fortress 2, cost 5 Crowns to purchase. It's not unreasonable to assume that the P-body skin would cost the same amount.

For those that don't know, there are two currencies in Fall Guys. Crowns can only be earned by either winning games or leveling up your battle pass (although only 3 are available in this method), while Kudos can be earned simply by playing the game.

On the off chance that the skin does require Kudos, prepare to spend a large amount of them. Legendary skins that use them generally require around 5,000 of them, if not more.

Either way, if you don't have a decent amount of Crowns and Kudos saved up, you might want to start grinding.