Hilarious Skyrim mod brings Fall Guys to The Elder Scrolls

Fall Guys is one of the hottest games out there at the moment, so of course, someone had to take it and turn it into one of the funniest mods for Skyrim we've seen yet.

At this point in its lifecycle, there are more mods for The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim than you can throw a Fus Ro Dah at, enough that if you try hard enough, you can play something that doesn't resemble the game at all.

Modders have, it turns out, gotten very good at porting anything and everything from Mario to Pokemon into Tamriel since Bethesda's hit RPG first came out in 2011.

With Fall Guys being one of the hottest games of Summer 2020, then a new mod bringing the game's adorable characters into the fight between the Stormcloaks and the Empire should come as no surprise.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L5SyrLizYys

Right at the start, the video plays on that Skyrim meme we all know and love, with a Fall Guy being eliminated, then greeted by Ulfric Stormcloak in the opening scene of the game.

As things get going, you can of course choose to make your race, but why would you pick anything other than a Fall Guy while playing this mod?

The pièce de résistance though has to be the terrifying and hilarious dragon Fall Guy that rescues you from having your head removed from the rest of your body.

After the first level when you escape from the fort, you're able to traverse the world and fight all of its monsters, except every character is now a Fall Guy. If you thought names in Skyrim were confusing before, just try keeping track of multiple quests from people all named "Fall Guy" with a random string of numbers behind it.

The party battle royale might not have a Dragonborn skin yet, but this mod is probably a pretty good bet if you're looking, for whatever reason, to combine the two together.