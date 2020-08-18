Has TimTheTatman won a game of Fall Guys yet? Live updates

Popular streamer TimTheTatman has been struggling to win a game of Fall Guys ever since the launch of the game in early August 2020. Here are the latest updates on his path to victory.

TimTheTatman has had a rough time with Fall Guys, to say the least. Even though he's been playing it consistently since the title's launch in early August, he hasn't been able to get a win in the popular battle royale game.

The official Fall Guys Twitter account has joined in on the roasting too, giving him constant mockery for his inability to get a crown.

TimTheTatman's Fall Guys livestream

Has Tim won a crown yet?

No.

Certain levels seem to be giving Tim trouble. One of the final levels, Hex-A-Gone, is well documented as one of, if not the hardest level in the entire game. In addition, levels like Slime Climb and Block Party have also been giving him problems.

It also doesn't help that players are purposefully "holding" onto Tim's character in-game in order to cause him to lose, essentially griefing him. For those that don't know, players can grab and hold onto surfaces in characters in-game, which can be useful in certain game modes.

The game is difficult of course and griefing is definitely annoying, but for an experienced gamer and professional streamer, it's almost inexplicable how long it's taken for him to get a win.

The challenge has it's upsides though, as viewership on his Twitch channel has enjoyed a healthy boom as the world watches on anticipating his first-ever win. At its peak, he was garnering over 130,000 viewers.

We'll keep this article updated as Tim's efforts continue, so if you don't have time to watch him endlessly fail, just check back here to find if he's won yet.