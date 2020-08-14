Fall Guys Update 1.05 patch notes: new level, bug fixes, and more

The first Fall Guys update, patch 1.05, arrived on August 13 and brought with it a few notable changes - here's everything you need to know about this latest patch.

Fall Guys is a new game that seems to be getting even more popular as time goes on. The title is consistently at the top of the charts on Twitch and has sold over 2 million copies on Steam, with some unconfirmed estimates reporting that the game has 8,000,000 players on PS4.

Despite this popularity, however, many fans have been wondering how long it would take developer Mediatonic to both fix bugs found in the game and add new and exciting content to keep their game at the top.

As part of that effort, the devs released the first major update for Fall Guys on August 13. Easily the biggest part of this patch is the inclusion of a brand new level called Jump Showdown, which is a "final" round, meaning it'll only appear as the last round before the game ends.

The level itself is similar to Jump Club. Players are tasked with jumping over poles that sweep in a circle. The only difference between this and Jump Club is that the players will now have to worry about a collapsing floor.

In addition to the new level, players will also notice that some bugs have been fixed. One major issue that they patched had been causing players to not be able to grab the crown on Fall Mountain, which has led to some pretty major frustration from players.

Aside from that, however, the other bug fixes are pretty minor, dealing with crashes, weird physics, party problems, and more.

🚨 We're about to drop a new level into rotation!!! 🚨



Jump Showdown - A fan-favourite from the beta! 👑



We'll be adding it in our first update TOMORROW!



Patch-notes in the thread 😗👌



More new levels will be coming soon - along with new features & costumes 👀 pic.twitter.com/zQ4hOI70MP — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 11, 2020

Fall Guys August 13 update patch notes