Fall Guys Sneaky Update patch notes: Changes for Fall Mountain & more

A brand new "sneaky" update has been rolled out for Fall Guys, confirming big changes to mini-games like Fall Mountain, Tail Tag, and Team Fumble.

Many casual players and viewers of Mediatonic's fun multiplayer game might have been wondering what was going to happen once TimTheTatman secured his first win. After all, that's been its biggest draw on Twitch and it was fun while it lasted.

That said, its developers have moved swiftly after Tim grabbed his crown to change things up. Some will be extremely welcome tweaks as well.

Fall Guys Sneaky Update released

Some games like Fortnite Battle Royale leave it up to players to find out what's been changed with new content updates. Others are more traditional and release a blog post including all of the details players should know about.

Fall Guys has gone one better and spilled it all onto Twitter instead. On August 20, they confirmed four major changes – seen below.

Fall Guys Sneaky Update patch notes

Valve costumes will now be available in the store on PS4

Max player count for Fall Mountain is now 15

Team Tail Tag and Royal Fumble timer is now 1:30

No more back to back team games

— Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 20, 2020

Hints finally pay off

Developers had been hinting that a new update was in the works for Fall Guys, and now we know everything included.

The project's lead game designer previously took to Reddit, warning fans about things that may be switched up. Responding to a post from Reddit user DrShrimpPuertoRiiico, they said: "Currently they're set to 20, yes, but we're looking at reducing them slightly and trying to unify the flow a bit more.

"Generally the 'Director' (which is what we call the system that picks rounds) aims to ensure a 5 round tournament if possible, which is why players often see 20 player Fall Mountains, or the infamous Fall Ball 4th round with 10 players."

Now, we know this has been tweaked as mentioned. The player limit has dropped to 15. It will be interesting to see where they take the game next because competition for multiplayer games like this is fierce.