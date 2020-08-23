Fall Guys reveals big changes coming in "Spicy" update: full patch notes

Mediatonic have revealed some early patch notes for Fall Guys’ Spicy Hot Fix update that is set to release in the coming days.

Since releasing back on August 4, Fall Guys has swept across the gaming world like wildfire. It’s become the go-to game for many popular Twitch streamers as 60 players jump through increasingly difficult mini-games in the hopes of ending up with a crown.

As the game continues to surge in popularity, fans have been wanting more and more content. This includes new levels – which the devs have already promised – as well as new cosmetics and even some new features.

Though, before they roll out any major updates, Mediatonic have been dropping smaller updates to rectify nagging bugs and glitches.

On August 23, the devs revealed some early patch notes for their next update titled the Spicy Hot Fix which will, again, see some nagging issues patched out as well as a few changes to mini-games.

These include players no longer being able to grab certain obstacles during the Slime Climb mini-game, as well as fixing a problem with the camera auto-panning, and addressing a number of frequent crashes.

Once the update drops, you’ll also be able to see how your party members ar getting on with a level if you qualify before them. So, no more watching randoms.

We've got a patch that's almost ready to go - will hopefully drop it in the next week!



I'm really excited about this one as it's got lots of the things you've been asking us for!



Shout yourself out in the replies if you spot something you requested!



😙👌 pic.twitter.com/dFF84JvC0I — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 23, 2020

Obviously, the devs haven’t fixed every single issue that is currently in-game, but, it looks as if they’re going some way to making sure that the popular battle royale continues to run smoothly.

You can check out the full set of patch notes for the Spicy Hot Fix update below:

Fall Guys Spicy Hot Fix patch notes