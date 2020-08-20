Fall Guys removed Jump Showdown level after unfair exploit discovered

Fall Guys' first new level since the game was released, Jump Showdown, has been removed from the game after a hilarious but unfair exploit was discovered, allowing players an easy win.

Fall Guys hasn't gotten much new content since its original release; the game originally came out back in early August 2020 and since then it's only received one new level and a few bug fixes.

The level that was added to the game, Jump Showdown, was pretty well received, with some people comparing it to a "final" version of Jump Club. Players have to avoid a spinning bar as well as a collapsing floor in order to win the match and the entire game.

Unfortunately, lead designer Joe Walsh has confirmed on Reddit that the level has been temporarily removed after a major unfair exploit was discovered with it, which resulted in some people winning basically without having to play the game.

The exploit itself is simple: when the "floor" on the level that drops out from underneath players is down to its last two pieces, it stops dismantling and if players are able to time a jump correctly, they can hang off the side of the last two sections, essentially guaranteeing they won't be hit by the pole and, in essence, their victory.

While it's unknown just how many people took advantage of this issue, a clip of the exploit did go a bit viral on Twitter, with the video gaining over 100,000 views on the platform.

Currently, it's unknown when the issue will be fixed. Given the fact that it's not technically a bug and more of an exploit, it'll be interesting to see how Mediatonic resolves it. Could they add a timer on how long you can hold onto, as some players have suggested? Or they could just simply make those ledges "ungrabbable".

Whatever the solution is, hopefully, it won't take too long to be added to the game so that players can get back to playing this fun new level.