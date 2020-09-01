Fall Guys is actually ready to go on Xbox One

Thousands of players have been asking when Fall Guys will be coming out on Xbox One and a big clue has been discovered that could point to a release date coming soon.

The game's developers, Mediatonic, have kept their cards very close to their chest about a future release on Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and mobile. Some fake YouTube videos have been luring hopefuls in, only for them to find out that no version exists for any of those platforms.

As of September 2020, the game is only available on PlayStation 4 and PC. It has even become the most downloaded game in the history of PlayStation Plus, which shows the level of hype surrounding the title.

Season 2's sneak peek at Gamescom left the fanbase chomping at the bit to get their hands on the next patch, and to watch streamers jump into the action once again. If you're on Xbox, though, things haven't been as rosey. They haven't been able to play it yet.

Fall Guys coming to Xbox One?

Well, things could be all about to change.

Twitter user thetiny has discovered that the game, in its current state, is actually ready to go on Xbox One platform. This is something that many developers do before release, preparing it for potential builds it may release on in the future.

While it might not be a clear indicator about an imminent release, it's certainly a good sign for all of those players crossing their fingers. After all, the game is a fun experience no matter how you slice it.

Fall Guys' current build supports Xbox One 🤔 pic.twitter.com/R5mEktBqYG — thethiny 🐰 (@thethiny) August 28, 2020

As seen above, it clearly states in a line of code 'GetXboxOneUserIDFromUnityJoystick,' which is the closest thing we have seen yet in terms of clues.

Developers have not yet hinted towards a release on Microsoft's flagship console just yet, although this does bode well for those waiting. It might not be a case of when, rather than if, and many fans will take that. At least the doors aren't completely shut just yet.