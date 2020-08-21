Fall Guys giving free skins to "world’s best player," but can't find them

Fall Guys developers at Mediatonic decided to give back to the community in a unique way by handing out a new skin to the world’s best player. The only issue being, no one seems to be able to find them.

Fall Guys has rapidly shot into the spotlight as one of the 2020s most talked-about video games. With millions of players jumping and diving into the action in the first few weeks, the charming battle royale has garnered a great deal of attention.

From Mr Beast’s $20,000 challenge, to TimTheTatMan’s meme-fuelled pursuit of glory, the growing community has had plenty to engage with early on. That trend has continued forward as the developers have now set players around the world on one common goal. Find the best of the best.

One player out there has been handed a new skin early. Though not even the developers appear to know who received this reward. It’s up to the Fall Guys community to crack the case.

OKAY, I'VE GONE ROGUE AND DONE A MEME



I've found the player who is STATISTICALLY the BEST



I've just given them Saturday's costume early LOL



Someone out there now has the costume!



CHECK YOUR INVENTORY



We actually don't even know who it is lol



WHO IS #TheFallenOne ?!? — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 20, 2020

The mega-popular battle royale title features an ever-rotating selection of items through the in-game store. Whether it’s victory animations, taunts, or new skins, there’s always plenty to buy. These cosmetics rotate every few days with a handful of more expensive items set to a weekly rotation instead.

Ahead of the next weekly store update, one of the upcoming skins has been dropped into the game early. Instead of it leaking in the August 20 patch notes, or accidentally going live early, this was an intentional move from the developers. Well… one Mediatonic employee in particular.

“I’ve gone rogue and done a meme,” the Fall Guys social media manager shared on the game’s account. “I've found the player who is statistically the best. I've just given them Saturday's costume early.”

This means that a single player out of the millions that login daily, has access to a currently one-of-a-kind item. Unfortunately, there’s no way to gauge who the best player in the world currently is. It could mean success rate in mini-games, or it could refer to their overall number of crowns.

Not even the developers know who has the early skin at this point in time. Be sure to check your inventory as soon as possible in case you’re the ‘Fallen One,’ as they’ve now labeled it.

There’s no telling what this new skin might look like until it’s out in the wild. Fall Guys has already featured limited-time crossovers with Hotline Miami and Enter The Gungeon, so it could be another collaboration. Or it could be something entirely new. If the best in the world doesn’t come forward, everyone will be able to find out on Saturday once the store updates.