Fall Guys devs confirm major anti-cheat changes coming soon

The Fall Guys devs have confirmed that they’re working on more anti-cheat measures that should release in the near future as their fight with hackers continues to rumble on.

After releasing back in early August, Fall Guys has taken over the gaming world as players on both PC and PS4 have tried their hand at winning a crown or two.

While the party game style battle royale has been a huge success, and the devs have continued to roll out new content, they do have a huge cheating problem. Hackers have been able to fly to the end of levels within seconds of it starting and even create invisible walls around themselves so anyone close by falls down.

The devs have rolled out some anti-cheat measures before, but as the cheaters have continued to ruin games, they’re stepping their fight up yet again.

On September 6, the FallGuysGame Twitter account issued another apology to players over the cheating problem in-game, noting that they’re making changes very soon.

“We're really sorry about the cheating problem!” their post begun. “We're expanding the current detection system this week to improve things.”

On top of the changes to the detection system, there is also going to be a pretty major update to the anti-cheat software. “We also have a BIG update in the next couple of weeks that adds the same anti-cheat used by games such as Fortnite. Thanks for bearing with us!” the devs concluded.

While changes to the anti-cheat systems will certainly be welcomed by players, it is difficult for the devs to completely stamp out cheaters because they always seem to find a way to ruin the fun.

Given that they said the update will come in the “next couple of weeks” and there is no specific date, players will just have to keep an eye on things.