Fall Guys developer promises fix for annoying balance problem

One of the more annoying Fall Guys problems, which involves the balance of players in team-based challenges, seems to have a fix on the way, but when it will arrive has yet to be confirmed.

If you've been even remotely paying attention to the battle royale scene right now, you'll know that Fall Guys tasks players with surviving obstacle course-style challenges that narrow down the field to a final contestant.

These challenges/levels are split into two categories: solo, where it's every person for themselves, or team-based, where players have to work with others in order to survive each level. While players have been having fun with the game since its August 2020 launch, many people have are having an issue with certain uneven team-based levels.

Fortunately, while responding to a user over on the Fall Guys Reddit, Joe Walsh, the lead game designer at Mediatonic, said that a fix for the problem should be coming in the near future.

The issue itself stems from the fact that, at times, the number of players on each team is uneven, due to the number of overall people in the lobby.

For example, if there are 20 people left in the game and the game requires three teams, that means that there would be two teams of seven people and on a team of six people.

If you don't know anything about the Fall Guys, this might not seem like a big deal. That being said, teamwork in team-based levels is incredibly important in this game and having even one less person that the other team can cause problems.

Unfortunately, there's no ETA as to when the problem will be fixed, however, Walsh did confirm that the team is currently working on a solution, so it hopefully won't be too long before players stop seeing those uneven teams.