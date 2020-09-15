Fall Guys Big Yeetus update early patch notes: Level changes, anti-cheat

Mediatonic are releasing their Big Yeetus and Anti-Cheatus update for Fall Guys, which will include changes to existing levels and an improved anti-cheat system. Here’s what you need to know.

Since releasing for PC and PlayStation 4 back in August, Mediatonic’s Fall Guys has pretty much taken over the gaming world – with everyone from streamers to celebrities diving in and try to claim the crown.

Given its insane popularity, the developers have already confirmed that major update – Season 2 – is in the works. But, before that gets rolled out, they do have other plans too.

That includes their Big Yeetus and Anti-Cheatus update, which aims to get rid of some of the issues that have been plaguing the game in recent weeks.

Big Yeetus hammer

As the name of the update suggests, Mediatonic has changes to existing levels – with the addition of the Big Yeetus hammer – coming on September 15.

The spinning hammer will “randomly appear in levels” to spice things up, so, you could end up getting a help hand or it could end up sending you back to the main menu so that you can search for another game.

There will be additional level variation with new fruit falling from the sky to try and ruin your day – including the previously revealed ‘Watermelon Crush’.

I've got a SPICY LEAK for you all



We're working on a little something that we have been calling...



B I G Y E E T U S



Big Yeetus will randomly appear in levels - to shake things up



Big Yeetus is Chaotic Neutral



Big Yeetus is not your friend



Big Yeetus is not your enemy pic.twitter.com/nIBBKcf5qM — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) September 2, 2020

New Falls Guys anti-cheat

In addition to that, Fall Guys will also be moving to the same anti-cheat system that Epic Games uses for Fortnite – as well as a few other games.

Read More: Every new costume being added in Fall Guys Season 2

This had been previously teased by the devs who have also apologized for the number of cheaters who have managed to worm their way into Fall Guys games.

Will do proper patch notes when it drops, but this is what's coming later today...



Fall Guys: BIG YEETUS & ANTI-CHEATUS



- RANDOM LEVEL VARIATIONS including B I G Y E E T U S

- EPIC'S ANTI-CHEAT

- MORE STABILITY // LESS DISCONNECTIONS

- VARIOUS BUG FIXES



👌 B I G C O O L 👌 — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) September 15, 2020

On top of those two major additions, there will also be plenty of bug and stability fixes so that the colorful battle royale continues to run smoothly.

Once the complete patch notes for the Big Yeetus and Anti-Cheatus update are released, you’ll be able to find them here. Until then, keep your eyes on Dexerto and FallGuysPage for the latest news and updates.