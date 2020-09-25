Everything we know about Fall Guys Season 2 so far – levels, skins, more

Season 2 of the popular battle royale game 'Fall Guys' is just around the corner, but we still don’t have a ton of information about its upcoming content. Here’s everything we know so far, including when it’s releasing, what’ll be included and more.

Season 1 of Fall Guys took the world by storm. Players were obsessed with getting as many crowns as possible with their small bean-like characters and unlocking all the cool and interesting costumes the season had to offer.

Now, Season 2 is just a few short days away - but despite the proximity to its release date, we don’t have a ton to go on aside from a few key details and sneak peeks. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming season so far.

Fall Guys Season 2 trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0IrOC-UtBQ8

Fall Guys Season 2 release date

While an official release date has not been announced by Fall Guys, we know that the current season is set to end on October 6. Because of this, we can deduce that, unless there’s for some reason a period in between seasons, Season 2 will start on that same day.

Unfortunately, we don’t know exactly what time the new season will start, but hopefully we’ll know more in the days leading up to its release.

Fall Guys Season 2’s theme and new content

As mentioned in the sneak peek trailer, the brand new season will be medieval-themed and will feature costumes based on knights, dragons, witches, wizards, and more. Players will also be able to jump into new levels based on the medieval theme, with even some new obstacles.

Please accept these sneaky screenshots of Season 2 as an apology for all of the darkness I have brought upon your timeline



🙃 pic.twitter.com/xnCxMobkh0 — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) September 24, 2020

In addition, thanks to both the sneak peek and some new screenshots released by Mediatonic themselves, we know that new medieval-themed variants of existing levels will be making its way into the game during the update as well.

Of course, more information will be coming soon about this new season and when it does, we’ll be sure to update this article to reflect that.