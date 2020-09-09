Every new costume being added in Fall Guys Season 2

Want to dress up your bean with a suave new look in Fall Guys Season 2? There’ll be plenty of skins and costume options to choose from, although they all come with a decidedly Medieval theme.

Fall Guys’ new season is on the way. With a release date penned for 2020, there’s a ton of new content to be looking forward to.

Advertisement

From new stages, a new battle pass, and even the potential of cross-play, Season 2 is set to give Fall Guys a new lease on life. If you’re looking for a new costume to dress your bean up in though, there’ll be plenty of those.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-6vglIQu3TU

Six “fresh Medieval styles” were revealed at the Gamescom Opening Night at the end of August. They’re all set to arrive during Season 2.

Advertisement

There’s a few options down that theme you can pick up. Two Viking skins are up for grabs, one male one and another female one. There’s also two mage-like skins ⁠— a wizard and a witch.

If you want to be the knight in shining armor who claims the crown at the end of the race, you can do so in Season 2. However, if these all aren’t up your alley, there might be one for you ⁠— the Dragon skin.

These are only likely to be a few of the costumes Mediatonic will release in Fall Guys Season 2. They haven’t confirmed prices, or how to unlock each of the costumes yet, but it’s likely you’ll have to cash in some of your crowns.

Advertisement

Here's a full list of the costumes we know so far, if you wanted a quick rundown.

Viking (Male)

Viking (Female)

Dragon

Knight

Wizard

Witch

There’s also the impending release of the charity auction costumes players will have to keep their eyes out for. While they’re not confirmed for Fall Guys Season 2, they should be coming relatively soon.

Crowns should be held in the palms of those who continue to do good 👑 We've teamed up with @G2esports, @Ninja & @MrBeast to pledge $1,000,000 for charity! @SpecialEffect you dropped this 👑 pic.twitter.com/siBA3q819d — Aim Lab (@aimlab) August 31, 2020

Ninja, Aim Lab, G2 Esports, and Mr Beast are all getting costumes in the game after pledging a combined $1 million to charity. Initial designs have been submitted ⁠— some fan-made, others designed by the winners themselves ⁠— and should be in development as we speak.

Advertisement

Read more: Fall King goes viral for impressive 350 Fall Guys wins record

These are only the costumes that we know of coming in Fall Guys Season 2 so far. It’s likely even more will be added to the shop as October comes and goes. We will keep you updated as always so you can find the perfect costume to cash your crowns in on.