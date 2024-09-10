xQc lays out plans to “revolutionize” esports & it involves lots of betting

xQc has claimed he can “revolutionize” esports if given the chance, and his grand scheme involves a lot of co-streaming and easy access to betting.

Although most may know him as the streaming juggernaut, before that, xQc was a professional gamer. He was most notably part of the first Dallas Fuel roster in the Overwatch League and was considered one of the best Western main tanks at the time.

Of course, nowadays, we know him as xQc the streamer, but in his lengthy career in front of the camera, he hasn’t shunned esports, be it co-streaming CS2 Majors or even considering buying a Valorant team in 2023.

Now, when asked how he’d go about furthering the esports industry, xQc had quite the plan laid out.

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games xQc believes co-streaming, like what tarik does with VCT, will help the industry blossom.

During a Q&A stream on September 8, xQc was asked several questions about esports, with a viewer curious what he’d do to help the industry.

xQc was quick to answer, “I’ve literally said the industry is struggling… even before the Overwatch League days it was struggling.”

His suggestion on how to fix the industry is through “watch parties, [co-streaming], and through possible live betting with live viewing… Some of these things are at the core, some of the most social things that we as humans do.”

Although xQc was quick to acknowledge that the gambling aspect of his pitch was “degen”, the streamer likened it to the digital version of going to a sports bar and watching football with friends. However, this time, it’s routed through streamers and personalities.

He said that although the industry has already opened up co-streams in recent years, xQc felt it was moving at a “turtle pace” and needed to have done so faster.

“That is the biggest block that would loosen up that tight financial hold there is in esports. I could revolutionize if I was at the helm, but then I’m sure there’s a bunch of stuff that I don’t understand as an outsider.”

