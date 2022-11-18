WillNeff & 100 Thieves join League of Pigs racing with “Piggy Smalls” sponsor

Based in Indiana, Declan McLaughlin is an esports reporter for Dexerto Esports covering Valorant, LoL and anything else that pops up. Previously an editor and reporter at Upcomer, Declan is often found reading investigative stories or at the bottom of a multiplayer leaderboard. He has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Indiana University You can contact him at declan.mclaughlin@dexerto.com.

100 Thieves streamer William ‘WillNeff’ Neff revealed on November 17 that he convinced the gaming and lifestyle company to sponsor a pig, named Piggy Smalls, in the League of Pigs.

The League of Pigs is a YouTube channel based out of England that features pigs racing in a variety of different seasons and formats.

The league announced that 100 Thieves had sponsored one of the competition’s best pigs the same day, while also introducing a new stadium for races.

Piggy Smalls is apparently one of the best competitors in the League of Pigs, having won the previous season and needing to sport a handicap to give the other pigs a chance in some races. Now he is the first, and only, animal competitor that 100 Thieves has on its roster of esports players and teams.

Article continues after ad

100 Thieves hop into pig sports

100 Thieves content creator WillNeff has built an audience reacting to YouTube clips and anime. A recent fascination of his audience and himself has been the League of Pigs. He first inquired about sponsoring a pig, specifically Piggy Smalls, in the racing series back in September 2022.

Three months later, and with the approval by the company’s co-owner Jack “CouRage” Dunlop, Piggy Smalls has joined 100 Thieves for the ninth season of the League of Pigs

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“It’s the best money I’ve ever spent. Period,” WillNeff told his audience while showing the League of Pig announcement video.

The move has been met with some excitement from fans, with fans reacting positively in WillNeff’s chat and in the 100 Thieves Reddit.

Article continues after ad

The League of Pigs seasons normally last a few months and feature four videos a season by the English YouTube channel.

100 Thieves will have the sponsorship for at least this season, with more potentially to come if the organization decides to continue its investment in the new competitive space.