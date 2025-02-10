Valorant to join Esports World Cup with LoL and TFT as Riot announces EWC partnership

Riot Games has struck a partnership with the Esports World Cup Foundation that will see its main esport titles feature at the summer tournament in 2025, as well as in-broadcast activations across Riot esports leagues in Valorant, League of Legends, and Teamfight Tactics.

Summer 2024 saw the first ever Esports World Cup, held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, across eight weeks of competition in numerous different titles. Organizations competed in various games as part of the Club Support program.

The total prize pool across the entire event was in excess of $60 million, and in 2025 the World Cup is coming back once again.

This time, though, Riot Games will have even more representation at the event, as their hit FPS title Valorant joins League and TFT among the featured competitions following a partnership deal struck with the Esports World Cup Foundation.

In addition to the tournaments, the agreement includes a global commercial partnership between the Foundation and LoL Esports, the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT), and the TFT 2025 competitive circuit.

Kicking off at VCT Masters Bangkok on February 20, 2025, the collaboration will feature EWC in-broadcast activations at LoL Esports, VCT, and TFT global LAN events.

“Riot Games has shaped the cultural impact of competitive gaming, transforming esports into a global entertainment force,” said Fabian Scheuermann, Chief Games Officer, Esports World Cup Foundation. “With League of Legends’ iconic World Championship – which continues to set new standards for immersive experiences, VALORANT’s cultural collaborations, and Teamfight Tactics’ community-driven events, Riot has pioneered an ecosystem far beyond competition.

“By bringing these titles to the Esports World Cup, we are not just celebrating elite gameplay – we are, together, expanding esports as a global entertainment movement, creating deeper connections with fans across gaming, music, and digital culture.”

Valorant Champions, the crowning event of the annual VCT calendar, is due to take place from September 12-October 5, 2025, meaning it’ll be just a few weeks after the game’s Esports World Cup tournament.

Similarly, LoL Worlds 2025 doesn’t yet have confirmed dates, but is due to take place in China across October and November, not long after EWC.

No Esports World Cup tournament dates have been announced as of yet.