Valorant star nAts announces M3C’s free agency ahead of EMEA LCQ

Shay Robson. Last updated: Aug 06, 2022
Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games

Russian Valorant pro Ayaz ‘nAts’ Akhmetshin has announced that he and his team M3C will enter free agency after the EMEA Last Chance Qualifier tournament.

Earlier this year, Russian organization Gambit Esports announced that their Valorant roster would become independent and play under the name M3C.

Sadly, the Valorant Champions runner-ups will now be entering free agency after the upcoming EMEA Last Chance Qualifier.

gambit valorant
Colin Young-Wolff / Riot Games
Now known as Masters 3 Champions – the roster’s name is a throwback to their win at the Stage 3 Masters: Berlin last September

According to a tweet from nAts on August 6, the full roster consisting of himself, Redgar, Sheydos, Chronicle, as well as their coaches and manager Gray, Engh and Kayos will all be free following the EMEA Last Chance Qualifier.

“Hello everyone! A new chapter to be started. This day either happy or sad but it’s time to announce that me & Redgar, Sheydos, Chronicle, Engh, Gray and Kayos are free agents now,” nAts wrote.

“A special big thanks to GambitEsports for contributing so much effort to each of us. It was a great honor to be a part of such an amazing organization,” he added. “No doubt, it was nice to be part of a solid team sharing together victories and defeats. Huge thank you.”

nAts also announced that they’ll be playing alongside Yaroslav ‘Jady’ Nikolaev for LCQ, who returns to pro play for the first time in five months after competing with NiP in Stage 1. Additionally, Semyon ‘purpo0’ Borchev will fill in as their 6th player should they need it..

The EMEA Last Chance Qualifier kicks off on August 7, and it could be the last time we see the Masters 3 Champions playing together under the same banner.

Currently, its unclear what’ll happen should M3C qualify for Valorant Champions. However, it’s sadly an end of a great era for the roster.

