Valorant Red Bull Home Ground Format: An interesting experiment - Dexerto

 Valorant Red Bull Home Ground Format: An interesting experiment
Valorant Red Bull Home Ground: The best new esports format?

Published: 2/Feb/2021 9:37 Updated: 2/Feb/2021 9:41

by Luke Edwards



The Red Bull Home Ground tournament was Valorant esports’ premier preseason tournament, featuring some of Europe’s biggest teams. One of its most unique aspects was a revolutionary new format. But how well did it work?

The Red Bull Home Ground tournament served as a great way of kicking off the new year for the European Valorant scene. With the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) just about to get underway, we got a great insight into how teams are shaping up, as G2 Esports came out on top.

While the first major official tournament, First Strike, featured traditional BO3s for the knockout phase and a BO5 Grand Final, Home Ground worked a little bit differently.

The basic premise was this: each team selected one of Valorant’s five maps which would operate as their “home ground” for the tournament. They would be guaranteed to play this map within their first two games, with the other map being their opponents’ Home Ground.

If a team won both their own and their opponents’ home ground, the series would end at 2-0. If the score was 1-1, it would progress to a traditional BO5.

A way to keep things fresh

In theory, the system would allow teams to hone a particular map, knowing it would definitely come up in their draft. This would technically give the underdogs a better chance of picking up a map win, leading to a longer series and therefore more practice for teams.

Alliance GM and analyst for the event, James ‘BanKs’ Banks, believes the format provides a good amount of variety in series, making it better balanced as a preseason tournament.

Valorant Icebox B

Icebox was one of the more popular choices of Home Ground.

“The format for me is a good warm-up mode for the teams, almost like a pre-VCT tournament,” he told Dexerto. “You get what could be a basic BO3 if you straight win 2-0, but if you win one map each you are forced to play a BO5, testing a lot of teams’ stamina and map pool accordingly.

“More teams is the only thing I would add. Just so we could have potentially seen more games, discover the form of teams after the break before going into VCT.

“[While] I don’t think it is needed to spread to more tournaments, I think things like this are great to mix it up and give us a different dynamic.”

It’s important to consider that, if both teams win on their respective home ground, you are guaranteed at least two more maps. This gives teams more practice than a traditional BO3.

Team Heretics Valorant Win

Team Heretics, who won First Strike EU, didn’t attend the Home Ground invitational.

But is the format needlessly complicated?

Team Liquid streamer and Sova aficionado Jonas ‘AverageJonas’ Navarsete believes the format overcomplicates scheduling, and is harder for viewers to understand.

“I understand that it’s a cool and slightly unique concept, but I think it’s a lot harder for the viewer to understand, and makes scheduling the tournament harder too,” he told Dexerto.

“Considering there are five maps and eight teams, I don’t see a problem with playing out the BO5s so there will potentially be less waiting on one side of the bracket.”

A traditional format, like that of First Strike, allows for more streamlined scheduling.

While we are yet to see one in professional Valorant, the format also removed the possibility of the magical BO5 reverse sweep, where a team loses their first two games but goes on to win the final three.

A look at the numbers

Win-rate on “home grounds” ended up being bang on half. Of the 14 maps played on home grounds, teams won their chosen map seven times. The most curious case was Ninjas in Pyjamas, who managed to lose both their Home games, but beat Futbolist and G2 on their patches.

The format was also impacted by changes being made to Split less than a week before the tournament, meaning teams hadn’t yet had the chance to get used to it.

Team Liquid In-Game Leader Adam ‘ec1s’ Eccles said: “Our home map would have been Split before the changes and I think a lot of teams feel the same.”

Valorant Split Vents

It’s no longer safe to hold the right-hand side of the door on Split’s Vents due to recent map changes.

The win-rate for Home teams on Split was 50%, with G2 dropping a game to NiP and NiP losing to Futbolist. Both teams lost on this map to underdog teams, suggesting the changes made the map a less secure pick than it may have been otherwise.

Ec1s also believes the majority of teams don’t yet have a signature map. “Obviously G2 have that really strong record on Ascent, but when we discussed our strongest map we got four different answers,” he added.

How could Red Bull make it better?

While the format itself had a very obvious impact on the scoreboards, it feels like there’s room for improvement in thematic impact during the games. We’d suggest adding team-related decor to their home ground maps.

lol worlds 2020 banner

Riot often makes aesthetic map changes for major LoL events.

In official Riot LoL tournaments, you’ll see banners representing each team in its base, which adds a feeling of ownership to certain parts of the map.

While the final was fortunately a five-game banger, with map one being so close there was a risk of the series ending at 2-0. Given how spectacular the finals are supposed to be, it would have been underwhelming to have only seen two games, especially with Liquid coming off a five-game series with SUMN FC in the semis.

Tweaking the format for the final in some way, perhaps by guaranteeing a team game three map selection if they go 2-0 up, could preserve the impact of the home ground theme, while ensuring the BO5 ends up feeling more complete.

So, did it work?

In short, yes. The format didn’t change the fact that many incredible moments happened in this tournament, from Mixwell’s slick ninja defuse to ScreaM’s unreal Jett ace in the finals.

It was also something a bit different. Valorant has provided esports with a chance to rewrite the rules a bit and try new things.

While this isn’t a revolutionary format by any means, it added a cool theme to the tournament and afforded teams an opportunity to experiment.

When it comes to official Riot tournaments like the VCT, which will be more organically hyped up, traditional formats will probably work best. Adding a unique twist to this smaller tournament did add some spice, though,  and we hope to see something like it again.

League of Legends

LPL 2021 Spring Split: 2-0 wins for Rare Atom and EDward Gaming

Published: 2/Feb/2021 13:02 Updated: 2/Feb/2021 13:04

by Bill Cooney
LPL LoL Hub Feature


LPL

League of Legends’ LPL 2021 Spring Split has started. 17 Chinese teams compete for a place in the Spring Playoffs, so here’s everything you need to know, from streams and schedule to the current scores and standings to keep you in the know.

  • Rare Atom wipe Team WE in shocking 2-0 series.
  • EDward Gaming demolish Victory Five 2-0.
  • Team WE appear to run out of steam after series of losses.

It’s safe to say that League of Legends fans all across the globe view the LPL as the pinnacle of professional play. China has emerged as a dominant force on Summoner’s Rift, and this year promises to be no different.

With the Spring Split trophy up for grabs, here’s everything you need to know about one of LoL’s fiercest competitions.

LPL 2021 Spring Split: Stream

The LPL is streamed live daily on the official LPL Twitch channel, as well as on lolesports.com. All of the vods from that day’s play are uploaded onto the site within 24 hours of matches being played.

LPL Spring Split 2021: Schedule & results

Below are the schedule & results for the forthcoming week’s action, followed by the previous week’s results. We’ll update this section as we get further along into the tournament.

Week 5 schedule (February 1 – February 7)

Date Match PST EST GMT
February 1 Suning 2 – 0 LGD Gaming 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
Bilibili Gaming 2 – 1 Royal Never Give Up 3:00 AM 6:00 AM 11:00 AM
February 2 Rare Atom 2 – 0 Team WE 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
Victory 5 0 – 2 EDward Gaming 3:00 AM 6:00 AM 11:00 AM
February 3 eStar Gaming vs ThunderTalk Gaming 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
JD Gaming vs Rogue Warriors 3:00 AM 6:00 AM 11:00 AM
February 4 Invictus Gaming vs Oh My God 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
FunPlus Phoenix vs LNG Esports 3:00 AM 6:00 AM 11:00 AM
February 5 LGD Gaming vs ThunderTalk Gaming 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
EDward Gaming vs Suning 3:00 AM 6:00 AM 11:00 AM
February 6 Bilibili Gaming vs Oh My God 11:00 PM 2:00 AM 7:00 AM
JD Gaming vs Team WE 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
FunPlus Phoenix vs Top Esports 3:00 AM 6:00 AM 11:00 AM
February 7 LNG Esports vs Rare Atom 11:00 PM 2:00 AM 7:00 AM
Victory 5 vs eStar Gaming 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
Invictus Gaming vs Royal Never Give Up 3:00 AM 6:00 AM 11:00 AM

Week 4 results (January 25 – January 31)

Date Match PST EST GMT
January 25 EDward Gaming 2-0 ThunderTalk Gaming 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
JD Gaming 2-0 Rare Atom 4:00 AM 7:00 AM 12:00 PM
January 26 Royal Never Give Up 2-1 Victory 5 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
LNG 2-1 Bilibili Gaming 4:00 AM 7:00 AM 12:00 PM
January 27 eStar 0-2 FunPlus Phoenix 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
Invictus 2-0 Rogue Warriors 4:00 AM 7:00 AM 11:00 PM
January 28 LGD Gaming 0-2 Bilibili Gaming 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
OMG 0-2 Suning 4:00 AM 7:00 AM 11:00 PM
January 29 eStar 0-2 LNG 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
Team WE 0-2 Royal Never Give Up 4:00 AM 7:00 AM 11:00 PM
January 30 ThunderTalk Gaming 20 Victory 5 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
Invictus 02 FunPlus Phoenix 4:00 AM 7:00 AM 11:00 PM
January 31 Rare Atom 2-0 Rogue Warriors 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
Top Esports 2-0 JD Gaming 4:00 AM 7:00 AM 11:00 PM

LPL 2021 Spring Split: Standings

Below is how each team places in the current standings, with Royal Never Give Up and EDward Gaming yet to drop a series.

Placement Team  Series    Games 
1 EDward Gaming 6-0 12-2
FunPlus Phoenix 5-1 11-2
3 Royal Never Give Up 5-1 11-4
4 Team WE 5-2 10-6
5 LNG Esports 4-1 8-4
6 Bilibili Gaming 4-3 10-8
7 Top Esports 3-2 7-4
8 Invictus Gaming 3-3 7-6
9 Suning 3-3 7-6
10 Rare Atom 3-3 6-6
11 Victory Five 3-4 8-10
12 JD Gaming 2-3 4-6
13 eStar Gaming 2-4 5-9
14 ThunderTalk Gaming 1-4 3-8
15 Rogue Warriors 1-6 2-13
16 Oh My God 0-5 2-10
17 LGD Gaming 0-5 1-10

LPL 2021 Spring Split: Teams

Team Top Jungle Mid AD Carry Support
Bilibili Gaming Biubiu Meteor Zeka Aiming Mark
Edward Gaming Flandre Jiejie Scout Viper Meiko
eStar Gaming zs H4cker irma rat ShiauC
FunPlus Phoenix Nuguri Tian Doinb Lwx Crisp
Invictus Gaming TheShy XUN Rookie Wink Baolan
JD Gaming Zoom Kanavi Xiye, Yagao LokeN LvMao
LGD Gaming Cult Flora, Kui Uniboy Garvey, Kramer Peace
LNG Esports M1kuya Tarzan icon Light Iwandy
Oh My God New Aki Wuming Eric COLD
Rare Atom Cube Aix FoFo iBoy Hang
Rogue Warriors Ziv Haro Forge kelin, Michi QiuQiu
Royal Never Give Up Xiaohu Wei Cryin GALA Ming
Suning Bin SofM Angel huanfeng ON
Team WE Breathe beishang Shanks Jiumeng Missing
Top Esports 369 Karsa knight JackeyLove Zhuo
ThunderTalk Gaming Chelizi bless Captain SamD Teeen
Victory Five LANGX Weiwei Mole y4 ppgod