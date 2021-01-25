Valorant Champions Tour Challengers Global hub: stream, results, more - Dexerto Valorant Champions Tour Global hub: stream, schedule, results

As we draw ever closer to the Valorant Champions Tour kick off, we’ve got all the details you need to keep up to date with Stage 1 of global Challengers tournament.

It’s safe to say that one of the biggest Valorant announcements of 2020 was the Valorant Champions Tour, the first ever competition to pit teams from across the globe against each other. We’ll finally get to see the matchups that we’ve been dreaming of.

Are you desperate to see Vision Strikers take on 100 Thieves? Or how about G2 Esports take on Absolute JUPITER? Finally it’s all coming together, and the World Championship promises to be a pretty insane battle.

With everything just about to kick off, we’ve got all the details you need to know to watch every region’s Challengers leg right here.

Valorant Champions Tour: Challengers: Stream

All of the Challengers action from across the globe can be watched via Valorant’s official Twitch channel, which we’ve embedded here.

Every region will be playing on different dates, so check below for dates for your preferred region to know when to tune in.

Valorant Champions Tour: Europe

Stage 1: Challengers & Masters – Schedule & Results

Dates: 4 February to 7 February

Valorant Champions Tour: North America

Stage 1: Challengers & Masters – Schedule & Results

Dates: 4 February to 7 February

Schedule & Results

Valorant Champions Tour: Korea

Stage 1: Challengers & Masters –Schedule & Results

Dates: 4 February to 7 February

Valorant Champions Tour: Brazil

Stage 1: Challengers & Masters –Schedule & Results

January 30 to February 7

Valorant Champions Tour: Japan

Stage 1: Challengers & Masters –Schedule & Results

Dates: TBA

Valorant Champions Tour: South East Asia

Stage 1: Challengers & Masters –Schedule & Results

Dates:

Thailand: 29 January to 31 January

Philippines: 30 January to 31 January

Malaysia & Singapore: 30 January

Indonesia: 29 January to 31 January

Hong Kong & Taiwan: 30 January to 31 January

