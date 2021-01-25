Valorant Champions Tour Challengers Global hub: stream, results, more - Dexerto Valorant Champions Tour Global hub: stream, schedule, results

As we draw ever closer to the Valorant Champions Tour kick off, we’ve got all the details you need to keep up to date with Stage 1 of global Challengers tournament.
It’s safe to say that one of the biggest Valorant announcements of 2020 was the Valorant Champions Tour, the first ever competition to pit teams from across the globe against each other. We’ll finally get to see the matchups that we’ve been dreaming of.
Are you desperate to see Vision Strikers take on 100 Thieves? Or how about G2 Esports take on Absolute JUPITER? Finally it’s all coming together, and the World Championship promises to be a pretty insane battle.
With everything just about to kick off, we’ve got all the details you need to know to watch every region’s Challengers leg right here.
Valorant Champions Tour: Challengers: Stream
All of the Challengers action from across the globe can be watched via Valorant’s official Twitch channel, which we’ve embedded here.
Every region will be playing on different dates, so check below for dates for your preferred region to know when to tune in.
Valorant Champions Tour: Europe
Stage 1: Challengers & Masters – Schedule & Results
- Dates: 4 February to 7 February
Valorant Champions Tour: North America
Stage 1: Challengers & Masters – Schedule & Results
- Dates: 4 February to 7 February
Valorant Champions Tour: Korea
Stage 1: Challengers & Masters –Schedule & Results
- Dates: 4 February to 7 February
Valorant Champions Tour: Brazil
Stage 1: Challengers & Masters –Schedule & Results
- January 30 to February 7
Valorant Champions Tour: Japan
Stage 1: Challengers & Masters –Schedule & Results
- Dates: TBA
Valorant Champions Tour: South East Asia
Stage 1: Challengers & Masters –Schedule & Results
Dates:
- Thailand: 29 January to 31 January
- Philippines: 30 January to 31 January
- Malaysia & Singapore: 30 January
- Indonesia: 29 January to 31 January
- Hong Kong & Taiwan: 30 January to 31 January
- LATAM North: 26 January to 31 January
- LATAM South: 26 January to 31 January