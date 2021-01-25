 Valorant Champions Tour Challengers Global hub: stream, results, more - Dexerto Valorant Champions Tour Global hub: stream, schedule, results
Logo
Esports

Valorant Champions Tour Challengers Global hub: stream, results, more

Published: 25/Jan/2021 17:30

by Lauren Bergin
Valorant Champions Tour Global Hub Feature Jett Phoenix Breach
Riot Games, Dexerto

Share

Valorant Champions Tour

As we draw ever closer to the Valorant Champions Tour kick off, we’ve got all the details you need to keep up to date with Stage 1 of global Challengers tournament. 

It’s safe to say that one of the biggest Valorant announcements of 2020 was the Valorant Champions Tour, the first ever competition to pit teams from across the globe against each other. We’ll finally get to see the matchups that we’ve been dreaming of.

Are you desperate to see Vision Strikers take on 100 Thieves? Or how about G2 Esports take on Absolute JUPITER? Finally it’s all coming together, and the World Championship promises to be a pretty insane battle.

With everything just about to kick off, we’ve got all the details you need to know to watch every region’s Challengers leg right here.

Valorant Champions Tour: Challengers: Stream

All of the Challengers action from across the globe can be watched via Valorant’s official Twitch channel, which we’ve embedded here.

Every region will be playing on different dates, so check below for dates for your preferred region to know when to tune in.

Valorant-First-Strike-EU

Valorant Champions Tour: Europe

Stage 1: Challengers & Masters – Schedule & Results

  • Dates: 4 February to 7 February

Valorant-First-Strike-North-America

Valorant Champions Tour: North America

Stage 1: Challengers & Masters – Schedule & Results

  • Dates: 4 February to 7 February

Schedule & Results

Valorant-First-Strike-Korea-Banner

Valorant Champions Tour: Korea

Stage 1: Challengers & Masters –Schedule & Results

  • Dates: 4 February to 7 February

Valorant Brazil Banner Raze

Valorant Champions Tour: Brazil

Stage 1: Challengers & Masters –Schedule & Results

  • January 30 to February 7

Valorant Japan Banner Yoru

Valorant Champions Tour: Japan

Stage 1: Challengers & Masters –Schedule & Results

  • Dates: TBA

Valorant SEA South East Asia Banner Sage

Valorant Champions Tour: South East Asia

Stage 1: Challengers & Masters –Schedule & Results

Dates:

  • Thailand: 29 January to 31 January
  • Philippines: 30 January to 31 January
  • Malaysia & Singapore: 30 January
  • Indonesia: 29 January to 31 January
  • Hong Kong & Taiwan: 30 January to 31 January

Valorant LATAM Latin America Banner Reyna

Valorant Champions Tour: South East Asia

Stage 1: Challengers & Masters –Schedule & Results

Dates:

  • LATAM North: 26 January to 31 January
  • LATAM South: 26 January to 31 January
CS:GO

Ex-GODSENT CSGO roster picked up by FunPlus Phoenix

Published: 25/Jan/2021 16:08

by Lauren Bergin
FPX sign ex-GODSENT CSGO Roster
Twitter: FunPlus Phoenix

Share

The former GODSENT CS:GO roster has been picked up by FPX, alongside their coach Jonatan ‘Devilwalk’ Lundberg. 

  • FPX re-enter CSGO after Heroic acquired their old roster
  • Legendary Counter-Strike player ‘Devilwalk’ will coach
  • Fifth player still to be announced

GODSENT were once a household name for CS:GO fans, but their merge with Red Reserve spelt disaster for the former CS:GO titans.

Dropping a roster that had once been insanely dominant in the field, a whole host of talented players (alongside coach Devilwalk) were left orgless.

This is no longer the case, however, as the once iconic roster has been signed by Chinese esports giants, FunPlus PhoeniX, and are back in business.

What next for FPX?

Martin ‘STYKO’ Styk has always been one of CS:GO’s most notable faces, so this move certainly relights some of the hype around the young Slovak’s return with his teammates.

The roster are yet to announce their fifth player, so all eyes are on STYKO and co. to see who they’ll welcome into the fold.

FPX CSGO Roster

Player  Former Team Position
Pavle ‘maden’ Boskovic GODSENT Rifler (Lurker/Support)
Asger ‘farlig’ Jensen GODSENT Rifler (Support)
Jesse ‘zehN’ Linjala GODSENT Rifler (Fragger) / AWPer
Martin ‘STYKO’ Styk GODSENT AWPer
TBA TBA TBA
Jonatan ‘Devilwalk’ Lundberg GODSENT Coach