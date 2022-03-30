Usain Bolt joins esports org Wylde as co-owner: “We’re building something big”

Eight-time Olympic gold medalist sprinter Usain Bolt announced today that he would be taking his first steps into the world of esports, becoming co-owner of Ireland-based esports organization Wylde. The organization, founded in 2021, has “deep roots in the Caribbean”, and fields teams in Rainbow Six Siege, Rocket League, Valorant, and FIFA.

Investments in esports from celebrity figures have been on the rise in recent years. David Beckham and GUILD, Snoop Dogg and FaZe Clan, Post Malone and Envy Gaming; more and more celebrities are looking to esports as a potential investment and ownership opportunity.

It’s time for the Fastest Man on the planet to join the fastest growing sport in the world, Esport.

This is my team, this is WYLDE.

And now, Usain Bolt is joining their ranks, announcing on March 30 that he would be entering co-ownership of Irish esports organization Wylde. The organization has teams in the European regional leagues of Rainbow Six Siege, Valorant, Rocket League, and FIFA.

In the announcement video, Bolt said, “I’ve been a gamer all my life – it’s a big community, and it’s just getting bigger. Esports has become so big that people are making a job out of it.

“I always try to put myself with brands that I know are trying to go forward and do big things, and I feel like WYLDE is going in that direction, and I want to be a part of the journey. I’m excited, looking forward to being the world champions.”

Who are Wylde?

Wylde’s website describes them as an organization “created by the convergence of gaming, entertainment, and a competitive performance culture.” Interestingly, their ownership group has no history in the esports world, with both its founders coming from the world of traditional business rather than from the gaming sphere.

They recently competed in the newly-introduced Valorant Regional Leagues, playing alongside teams like BDS and Team Vitality in VLR Revolution France. Their Rocket League team competes in the EU RLCS, and they also host a women’s team in the esport.