TSM set to sign Huni and SwordArt for their LCS roster - Dexerto

TSM are reportedly set to sign toplaner Heo ‘Huni’ Seung-hoon and support Hu ‘SwordArt’ Shuo-Chieh for their 2021 LCS starting roster.

The 2020 World Championship was disappointing for TSM fans as the organization once again failed to make it out of groups. The team didn’t win a single game at the competition, finishing with a record of 0-6 in their group. Of course, this led to questions from fans on what roster changes needed to be made during the offseason.

The organization has never been afraid of making significant shifts in their roster in a bid for success. However, no one expected the retirement of star midlaner Soren ‘Bjergsen’ Bjerg, a player that has been at the forefront of TSM’s brand since 2013. His position is set to be filled by Flyquest midlaner Tristan ‘PowerOfEvil’ Schrage.

It appears the organization will not settle with a single change and is reportedly set to sign Huni and is in talks with Worlds finalist SwordArt.

TSM set to sign Huni and SwordArt for 2021 season

According to a report from Jacob Wolf, TSM is finalizing a buyout from Evil Geniuses for domestic toplaner Huni.

As reported on the show: @TSM are finalizing a buyout agreement with @EvilGeniuses for top laner @Huni, sources told me. Huni will replace Broken Blade as the top laner of the dynastic North American franchise. — Jacob Wolf (@JacobWolf) November 17, 2020

Huni will replace toplaner Sergen ‘Broken Blade’ Celik, who is rumored to be heading to the LEC to join Schalke 04. Huni’s value as an LCS toplaner has risen significantly this year as he now acquired NA residency. By signing Huni, TSM opens up a second import slot for another position.

According to a report by Pablo Suarez or ‘BloopGG’, TSM is attempting to acquire support SwordArt for their second import slot.

Will cover myself here a bit: As @JacobWolf said on the Free Agency show, both parts want the deal to happen, but there is some immigration stuff that can frustate the signing. pic.twitter.com/2Vfu0UStcq — Pablo Suárez (@BloopGG) November 17, 2020

If the signing is secured, SwordArt will replace Vincent ‘Biofrost’ Wang as TSM’s support.

It is worth noting that the SwordArt move is not guaranteed. As Jacob Wolf states, there are a number of hurdles that need to be navigated by TSM including immigration policy and payments.

Overall, it’s clear TSM is making significant changes in the offseason to secure a team that can achieve both domestic and international success. With a fully revamped roster, it’ll be exciting to see what the team can achieve in the 2021 season.