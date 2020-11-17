 TSM set to sign Huni and SwordArt for their LCS roster - Dexerto
TSM set to sign Huni and SwordArt for their LCS roster

Published: 17/Nov/2020 11:13 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 13:43

by Alex Garton
Riot Games

TSM are reportedly set to sign toplaner Heo ‘Huni’ Seung-hoon and support Hu ‘SwordArt’ Shuo-Chieh for their 2021 LCS starting roster.

The 2020 World Championship was disappointing for TSM fans as the organization once again failed to make it out of groups. The team didn’t win a single game at the competition, finishing with a record of 0-6 in their group. Of course, this led to questions from fans on what roster changes needed to be made during the offseason.

The organization has never been afraid of making significant shifts in their roster in a bid for success. However, no one expected the retirement of star midlaner Soren ‘Bjergsen’ Bjerg, a player that has been at the forefront of TSM’s brand since 2013. His position is set to be filled by Flyquest midlaner Tristan ‘PowerOfEvil’ Schrage.

It appears the organization will not settle with a single change and is reportedly set to sign Huni and is in talks with Worlds finalist SwordArt.

Riot Games
TSM are finalizing a buyout for Huni from Evil Geniuses

TSM set to sign Huni and SwordArt for 2021 season

According to a report from Jacob Wolf, TSM is finalizing a buyout from Evil Geniuses for domestic toplaner Huni.

Huni will replace toplaner Sergen ‘Broken Blade’ Celik, who is rumored to be heading to the LEC to join Schalke 04. Huni’s value as an LCS toplaner has risen significantly this year as he now acquired NA residency. By signing Huni, TSM opens up a second import slot for another position.

According to a report by Pablo Suarez or ‘BloopGG’, TSM is attempting to acquire support SwordArt for their second import slot.

If the signing is secured, SwordArt will replace Vincent ‘Biofrost’ Wang as TSM’s support.

It is worth noting that the SwordArt move is not guaranteed. As Jacob Wolf states, there are a number of hurdles that need to be navigated by TSM including immigration policy and payments.

Overall, it’s clear TSM is making significant changes in the offseason to secure a team that can achieve both domestic and international success. With a fully revamped roster, it’ll be exciting to see what the team can achieve in the 2021 season.

Call of Duty

How to watch Dallas Empire Black Ops Cold War $25k kickoff tournament

Published: 17/Nov/2020 12:07

by Jacob Hale
Dallas Empire black ops cold war kickoff tournament
Activision / Dallas Empire

Atlanta FaZe Black Ops Cold War faze clan

To celebrate the release of Black Ops Cold War, the Call of Duty League and several of its franchises are hosting launch tournaments featuring big-name pro players and content creators, and we’ve got everything you need to watch & follow along live.

It’s a very important time for Call of Duty right now as everyone is buzzing about the launch of Black Ops Cold War, the series’ highly anticipated 2020 installment.

With competitive CoD more prominent now than it’s ever been, the CDL is getting involved first-hand with the game’s release, putting together seven high-profile tournaments – each hosted by a different franchise.

Not all of these competitions are identical; the formats and participants will vary from one to the other. All of the details about these competitions, including the full schedule and recaps of completed events, can be found below.

CDL Black Ops Cold War
CDL
The full schedule for the CDL’s Black Ops Cold War launch tournaments.

$25,000 Dallas Empire Battle of the Throne

Dallas Empire are hosting the fourth consecutive CDL-sanctioned Black Ops Cold War kickoff tournament of the year, following in the footsteps of Atlanta FaZe, OpTic Chicago and Minnesota RØKKR.

Having become world champions in Modern Warfare, the Empire boys will be looking to keep up their displays of dominance while playing alongside content creators and professional athletes to claim the lion’s share of the $25k prize pool.

How to watch Dallas Empire’s Battle to the Throne

The Battle to the Throne will take place on Tuesday, November 17, with the action having kicked off at 12pm CT (10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm GMT). As with the previous kickoff tournaments, this one will last the duration of the rest of the day.

The event will be livestreamed across various channels, including the Call of Duty League Twitch channel, which we’ve embedded here for your convenience.

Battle to the Throne players & teams

The Battle to the Throne features four teams of four players each. The captains of each team will be Dallas’ roster for the upcoming 2021 CDL season: Crimsix, iLLeY, Huke and Shotzzy, and they’ll be joined by former pros, professional athletes and content creators. Here are the teams:

  • Team Crimsix: Crimsix, BobbyPoff, Censor, Justin Jackson
  • Team Huke: Huke, Merk, Pamaj, Jack Clarke
  • Team Shotzzy: Shotzzy, Nameless, TeePee, Marquez Valdes-Scantling
  • Team iLLeY: iLLeY, Tommey, Legiqn, Brandon Williams

Dallas Empire Battle to the Throne format & prizing

The Battle to the Throne will feature four teams of four players each, playing in a single elimination, best-of-5 bracket. This looks to be very similar to what the official CDL matches will look like — albeit, with some players thrown in that might not typically play in the Call of Duty League.

As with the previous three tournaments, expect first place to take home $20,000 between them, with second place drawing a still-respectable $5000 — not bad for a day of Call of Duty.

Completed tournaments & upcoming schedule

Atlanta FaZe – Cold War Clash, ft FaZe Clan (Nov 14)

Atlanta FaZe’s opening tournament was won by Simp’s team, taking their share of the $25,000. They beat out Vikkstar’s side in the Grand Finals. The final results are below:

Atlanta Cold War Clash
Atlanta FaZe
Team Tommey didn’t lose a single game all tournament.

OpTic Chicago Cold War Launch Event (Nov 15)

For the second day in a row, three-time Call of Duty world champion Damon ‘Karma’ Barlow took home the win, taking home the lion’s share of the prize alongside Hitch, Cellium, and Sender. They beat Envoy’s squad in the final for the biggest $20,000 prize.

Team Hitch Win Cold War Launch Event
OpTic Chicago
Team Hitch wins OpTic’s Cold War Launch Event

Minnesota ROKKR – ROKKR Arms Race (Nov 16)

Team Rallied took the win in a closely-contested final matchup against Team Saintt, with both teams making short work of their prior opponents. Team Crowder, on the other hand, were the only ones to bomb out without winning a single map.

ROKKR Arms Race event
Call of Duty League
The final standings for the ROKKR Arms Race event.

Dallas Empire – Battle of the Throne

  • Tuesday, November 17: 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM GMT

Florida Mutineers – Release the Kraken: Cold War

  • Wednesday, November 18: 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET / 5 PM GMT

London Royal Ravens – Cold War Colosseum

  • Thursday, November 19: 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET / 5 PM GMT

Toronto Ultra – $25K Coldish War

  • Friday, November 20: 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET / 8 PM GMT

Make sure to check back here before and after every tournament to get the maximum coverage, including the players and format of each one as well as a recap and final placements once they’re completed.