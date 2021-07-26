Top Blokes Rocket League team rebrand under Semper Fortis ownership

European Rocket League team Top Blokes are now competing under a new name that closer links them to their parent company, Semper Fortis Esports.

One of the top Rocket League squads in the entirety of Psyonix’s title, Top Blokes were acquired by newly launched Semper Fortis Esports in March 2021.

It was revealed that they would continue to compete under their independent banner after being purchased by the company, though they will now operate as SMPR to link them closer to their owners.

As part of this move, future rosters acquired by the public organization will compete under the SMPR name. It’s currently unknown as to which other games the org are looking to enter.

Semper Fortis raised £2.5 million and went public on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market in April 2021, allowing retail investors to purchase shares in the company.

In perhaps the biggest move for the company since their launch earlier in 2021, they announced that England football players Harry Maguire and Dominic Calvert-Lewin had signed on to serve as ambassadors.

“The name SMPR esports, abbreviated from Semper, gives our teams a new identity which is to define ourselves as ‘always esports’,” said Semper Fortis CEO Kevin Soltani.

“Our newly defined identity is a statement of intent across our teams: we’re not just here for a good time, we are here to take over. Ultimately, the versatility of this new brand also allows us to create a more inclusive look to our teams as we grow and look to dominate the space.”