Top 10 most-watched esports orgs in 2021: Team Liquid, NaVi, T1, more

Esports viewership continues to grow year-on-year, and 2021 was no exception. The year saw a gradual return to live events for certain esports, with others remaining online. These were the top 10 most-watched esports orgs of the year.

Esports has seen unprecedented growth in the past few years. Tournaments are bringing in more viewership than ever before, and the global phenomenon that is competitive gaming is showing no signs of slowing down.

Viewership is on the up-and-up across all major esports, with perennial favorites like League of Legends and CS:GO continuing to attract consistently high viewership numbers. Esports organizations across multiple disciplines saw record viewership in 2021, in both established esports like League and CS, and newer titles like Valorant and Mobile Legends.

A list of the most-watched esports organizations of 2021, compiled by EsportsCharts, saw the return of some famous faces alongside the arrival of some newcomers to the scene.

Most watched esports orgs in 2021

Rank Organization Total Hours Watched Matches Played Peak Viewers #10 ONIC Esports 73.3 million 130 3,191,404 #9 Gambit Esports 76.65 million 215 1,444,851 #8 Fnatic 77.21 million 289 2,020,371 #7 Rex Regnum Qeon 84.86 million 115 3,191,404 #6 EVOS 98.56 million 227 2,392,579 #5 G2 Esports 100.09 million 423 2,748,434 #4 DWG KIA 100.95 million 210 4,018,728 #3 T1 104.57 million 281 3,540,094 #2 Natus Vincere 104.66 million 446 2,748,434 #1 Team Liquid 117.15 million 919 1,717,965

Topping the list is Team Liquid, who host teams in top esports titles like League of Legends, CS:GO, Valorant, and DOTA. They accrued the most games played across all of the organization’s esports teams at 919 throughout the year, and racked up over 117 million hours watched.

Other notable entries on the list include Korean org Damwon Kia, who lost to the LPL’s Edward Gaming in the 2021 League of Legends World Championship finals. It’s important to note that the list excludes data from Chinese streaming sites, perhaps explaining the lack of Chinese organizations in the top ten.

The list also saw Mobile League Bang Bang teams ONIC Esports and Rex Regnum Qeon sneak in at tenth and seventh place respectively. Their matchup in the semifinals of the M3 World Championship attracted 3,191,404 viewers, earning both orgs a higher peak viewership than the most-watched org, Team Liquid.