The super fan who became the future of OpTic Gaming

In the latest episode of Dexerto Originals, the team met up with longtime OpTic Gaming and Team Summertime member Davis ‘Hitch’ Edwards to discuss everything from his childhood, joining OpTic, and his plans for the future.

After becoming a passionate fan of competitive Call of Duty, and in particular names like Scump and Nadeshot, Hitch had a mission to get involved. What was previously a dream turned into reality as he became one of the most celebrated esports videographers, all while under the OpTic banner.

Things took an unexpected turn throughout OpTic‘s various ownership changes, prompting Hitch to take his side project, Team Summertime, more seriously, securing a sponsorship with Elgato.

Now back under the OpTic banner, Hitch is determined to help return the iconic organization back to its pole position in esports.