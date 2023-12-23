T1 Keria apologizes after changing his Worlds skin last-minute

Keria held a poll on Instagram, promising to give the champion who gets the most votes his Worlds 2023 skin. However, T1’s star support player went against the vote last minute and picked the champion that felt right to him.

The buzz surrounding T1’s commemorative Worlds 2023 skins has been all-encompassing. With the players picking skins for the champions they wanted to represent them rather than the ones that are most popular, it’s been an emotional ride for T1 fans.

First, it was Faker picking Orianna over Ahri. Then came the sudden news that Oner would be giving the skin to Poppy rather than Lee Sin. Both players decided against what they initially wanted after winning Worlds, ultimately going with the champions they thought would be best rather than who was most popular.

And, while Keria somewhat stuck to what he generally wanted after winning, he was really stuck between two champions. Ultimately, he left it up to a vote on his Instagram.

The fans voted for Renata, but, even after seeing that vote, he wasn’t sure she was the champion he wanted to go with.

In the end, Keria reached out to Riot directly after the deadline was up and went against the popular vote to pick the Champion he wanted more.

T1 Keria changes his mind on Worlds 2023 skin

Keria’s path to getting the Worlds skin he wanted has been a surprisingly turbulent one, with the player ultimately being unable to get the Lux skin he really wanted since he didn’t get to play her.

As a result, he put up a poll on Instagram to let his fans help him decide between Bard and Renata. And, considering that Renata is a much more popular champion than, it’s no surprise that she won.

However, even with Keria having already submitted his final vote to Riot, he went back in to change it and ultimately decided on Bard.

With Keria having gone and changed his choice last-minute, now he really has to commit to Bard. Considering we’re past the deadline, all the T1 skins are locked in.

He apologized to both Riot and his viewers seeing as Renata won the poll, but the Bard mains out there are ecstatic.

It’s safe to say someone like feviknight, one of the most well-known Bard players, is incredibly thrilled that he decided to go with Bard. Though Renata players are surely a bit sad about his sudden change.

The process of choosing which champions will get skins has been difficult for T1’s players, but they got there in the end.