T1 fans swoon as Faker refuses to trash talk JDG after Worlds 2023 series win

Footage of T1 Faker’s Worlds 2023 Semifinal win shows him refusing to do a thumbs-down pose after defeating JDG, adding to many fans’ already-high opinion of the all-time League of Legends GOAT.

It’s safe to say that T1 Faker is back with a vengeance in 2023. Despite even his own body holding him back from playing at his best for a time, he’s in peak form and has just secured a trip to the Worlds 2023 Grand Finals with a win over JDG.

This was a highly anticipated matchup, one many consider to be the “true” Worlds 2023 final with these two teams being absolute titans within the space.

Following the match, photographer Colin Young-Wolff gestured for him to do a thumbs-down. However, Faker refused to kick his opponent while they were down and declined.

Faker wins over T1 fans after refusing to trash JDG at Worlds 2023

As League of Legends esports has grown, so too has the team of storytellers around the sport doing their best to build up the best storylines and create a compelling narrative as the world’s best teams clash for the greatest title in LoL esports.

While there’s a strong story between many teams as it is, these people do their best to capture players’ greatest moments and polish and already-great story into something truly special.

However, there are times where players outright refuse to play along with the narrative that those within Riot’s staff and freelancers try to weave. A subtle yet meaningful denial from Faker was captured by a fan who was viewing the matches in-person in Korea.

Young-Wolff was capturing some post-game shots to celebrate T1’s victory when he suggested Faker do a thumbs-down pose. However, he shook his head firmly and was against it.

And, as is made clear in any promotional video Faker’s been a part of, his trash talk tends to be more about coming out on top of his opponent and being better on the day rather than saying that his opponent is bad or that they don’t deserve to be there. There’s a stark difference in the two philosophies.

It’s important to note that the photographer in question, Colin Young-Wolff, is himself an award-winning photographer behind some of the best moments in League of Legends esports.

Photos like this one show his knowledge of the LoL esports scene and his eye for capturing its best moment. Colin trying to convince Faker to give JDG a thumbs down is more just him doing his job than trying to take any sort of direct jab at either team. However, the fact that Faker respectfully declined shows that a story about him trash-talking his opponent isn’t a story he has any interest in telling.

“The unkillable demon king has immaculate vibes we love to see it,” commented one fan in an English Twitter thread discussing the gesture.

Fans seemed aligned in respecting the sportsmanship and class that Faker displays despite his caliber of play giving him every right to talk a little trash if he wanted to.

However, it seems that JDG took the loss hard enough as it is considering JDG head coach Homme resigned immediately after their loss, blaming much of the team’s issues on himself.