Student accused of stealing esports teacher’s credit card to spend $1k on video games

An esports teacher in Jonesboro, Arkansas contacted police after accusing one of his students of using his credit card to make multiple gaming purchases.

In November, Stuart Simpson, an esports teacher, was left baffled after noticing that $1,000 worth of PlayStation purchases were allegedly made by one of his students.

In his complaint, Simpson explained that his student was unable to purchase a PlayStation Plus subscription needed to access free games and play online.

So, he ended up inputting his credit card information into his student’s PlayStation console and bought him a three-month subscription. However, according to KAIT, the boy took advantage and ended up buying video games without the teacher’s permission.

When Simpson, who has been teaching for 14 years, went to remove his credit card details from his student’s device through the PlayStation website, he noticed there was $1,056 worth of charges. The teacher claims the purchases were all made on his student’s console.

Sony The teacher claims his student used his credit card without his permission.

It’s not clear if the student bought a treasure trove of CoD skins or multiple games, but in any case, the teacher was not happy and contacted his credit card company to get the charges revoked.

Although the $1,056 was refunded, Simpson still contacted the police and made an official complaint. The cops then, in turn, sent the case to its juvenile department on November 14 and the incident is being investigated.

This isn’t the first time an esports player has found themselves in hot water. Back in 2022, Australian Valorant player Ty ‘junglew0w’ O’Donnell was found guilty of match-fixing to win $4,500.

Earlier this year, ex-League of Legends pro Lee ‘Yaharong’ Chan-ju was arrested in Vietnam for allegedly strangling a woman to death and then fleeing the scene.

In another case, a South Korean FIFA/EA Sports FC player faked having an IQ of 53 to get out of his military service.