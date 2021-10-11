Splitgate Pro Series announced with over $100k in tournament prizing

Splitgate esports arrives on October 17. With over $100,000 in cash and gaming prizing, the Splitgate Pro Series has been announced alongside 1047 Games’ plans for weekly tournaments.

Back in August 2021, Splitgate made a highly anticipated return to the gaming world after an early debut in 2019. At the time, the game was heralded as a better version of Halo and many wondered what its future might hold.

Splitgate Season 0 went live with new content for the Beta in late August and then the devs teased “monumental” news in early September. Those all led into more questions about the game’s next steps.

Now, we have some of those answers. All of this development work has laid a path for the Splitgate Pro Series. And the devs revealed what that tournament series entails, including over $100,000 in prizing.

Splitgate Pro Series: tournament format, prizing, schedule

Today, we unveil the future of Splitgate esports with @PlayBeyond. Announcing the #SplitgateProSeries Launch Season! 💰 $100,000+ Cash & Prizes

🎧 Win @ASTROGaming Gear

⚔️ WEEKLY Open Tournaments

📺 Live Broadcasts Learn more & Compete at https://t.co/hA2Ynbxl8O pic.twitter.com/GFugMbgGYF — Splitgate 🎃 Feedback stan (@Splitgate) October 11, 2021

As revealed in a tweet and trailer, the Splitgate Pro Series will kick off on October 17. At which point, teams will begin qualifying for chances at a serious prize pool and gear from ASTRO Gaming.

More details are available at the series’ website, where players will be able to find news, schedule, standings, and their link to enter the competition.

Splitgate Pro Series: Teams and players

Anyone wanna represent the Hut? 👀 — Pizza Hut Gaming (@pizzahutgaming) October 11, 2021

As far as reception, people already seem pretty excited for the open competition. Pizza Hut is asking who wants to represent them during the series and random players are getting their squads prepped.

The first qualifier will award $5,000 and take place on October 17. Then, subsequent qualifiers will take place leading up to a $60,000 Grand Final on December 12.

Splitgate has been described as Portal meets Halo meets Unreal Tournament. Now, it’s all meeting a big prize pool too.