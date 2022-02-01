Splitgate Pro Series 2022 season revealed: Winter split, prize pool, schedule

The Splitgate Pro Series 2022 season has been revealed and the tournament organizers are going big for the esport’s second circuit. Here’s everything you need to know about the Winter split, prize pool and schedule.

For its sophomore season, 1047 Games and Beyond are extending the Splitgate Pro Series throughout 2022 with four seasonal splits with a total of $500,000 in prizes on the line. This will mark the first SPS regular season, as opposed to last year’s brief competitive circuit.

As eight teams compete in the SPS, the TOs are also building a path-to-pro Challengers system for any amateur team to sign-up and test their mettle in open ladders. SPS 2022 will even have a way for fans to get involved in the action with the Splitgate Community series by Beyond Gaming.

Here’s a complete overview of what to expect from the Splitgate 2022 Pro Series campaign as well as how to watch along the year.

SPS 2022 – Winter Season schedule, prize pool

The second year of SPS will be divided into four quarterly splits with every frame culminating in the Season Final. This year will kick off with the Winter Season which will span about six weeks.

Teams will be placed in the Season Final based on their seeding from pro matches in the weeks prior. Here, teams will vie for a separate $60,000 prize pool distributed among the top-six placements.

This format will repeat itself four times in the year across the different stages of the SPS 2022 circuit.

SPS Winter schedule

Pro Match Day 1: February 5th, 2022

Pro Match Day 2: February 6th, 2022

Pro Match Day 3: February 13th, 2022

Pro Match Day 4: February 20th, 2022

Pro Match Day 5: February 27th, 2022

Pro Match Day 6: March 5th, 2022

Pro Match Day 7: March 6th, 2022

Winter Season Finals: March 13th, 2022

SPS 2022 Prize pool

Pro Series Matches: $35,000

Win: $1,000

Loss: $250

Pro Series Finals: $60,000

1st: $30,000

2nd: $15,000

3rd: $6,000

4th: $4,000

5th/6th: $2,500

Splitgate Challengers league schedule, prize pool

To foster a talent system for the SPS, 1047 Games are also hosting a Challengers series for amateur teams to rise through the ranks.

Challengers Ladder Play will lead to a 16-team Ladder Playoffs which will culminate in the Relegation Tournament.

The Relegation Playoffs will pit the bottom-two teams from the SPS Regular Season against the top two squads from the Challengers Playoffs to see who has the right to play in the main league.

Challengers Series Schedule

Challengers Series Ladder Play begins: January 15th, 2022

Challengers Series Ladder Play ends: February 28th, 2022

Challengers Series Playoffs: Match 19th, 2022

Relegation Playoffs: March 20th, 2022

Challengers Series prize pool

Top 2: Custom ASTRO Gaming A40 TR Headset + SPS Speaker Tags

1st: $2,500 + Spot in Relegation Playoffs

2nd: $1,500 + Spot in Relegation Playoffs

3rd: $750

4th: $250

On top of the Pro league and Challengers series, the Splitgate devs and Beyond Gaming are also putting on a host of community events with cash prizes. Details and prize information have yet to be announced but will give SPS viewers another way to get involved with the scene.

Like last the inaugural SPS league, Dexerto will update all the major developments as the 2022 season gets underway.