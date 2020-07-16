Sources: FaZe initiated presidents exit despite reports he left over inclusivity

FaZe Clan is one of the biggest esports brands in the world, bringing gaming lifestyle to the forefront of popular culture. They have amassed a cult like following with household names such as Banks, Temperrr and, formerly, Tfue creating content under the FaZe banner.

As first reported by the New York Times, FaZe Clan president Greg Selkoe left the organization after two and a half years, saying: “We realized there was a huge void that needed to be filled in the gaming marketplace.

Advertisement

“Gamers are from all walks of life and all backgrounds. But if you look at the current organizations, they sort of resemble a frat house. They’re not reflective of the racial and gender diversity in the gaming world.”

Selkoe mentioned that he wanted XSET to include more women gamers from the outset, and to recruit more LGBTQ members and more people of color than most teams have so far, noting that he wants the organization "to look like the youth of America” as part of a "very clear social mission of inclusion."

Advertisement

As a final addendum in his discussion with New York Times, Selkoe said: “It’s time for gaming to clean up its act. It’s not really about FaZe. It’s about the whole industry.”

While the launch of XSET looks to be the reason for Selkoe's departure from FaZe Clan, sources close to Dexerto have confirmed that FaZe actually approached Greg as early as January 2020 to initiate his exit from the organization, with his departure being announced company-wide in May.

Two fellow former-FaZe employees that left with him, Wil Eddins and Clinton Sparks, only turned in their resignations this week ahead of the new brand's launch and were not initially asked to leave alongside Selkoe.

Advertisement

It's not where you're from, but where you're at. Strength, Unity, Diversity. Let's change the game, together. XSET is Born. The Future is Set! #RepTheSet Join Us: https://t.co/O36uQ0dnyR pic.twitter.com/ipwZE9IRZZ — XSET (@XSETGAMING) July 16, 2020

FaZe Clan CEO, Lee Trink, said: “Greg was an asset to FaZe and we wish him the best in his next endeavor. When it comes to diversity in gaming there certainly hasn’t been enough progress in this crucial area, and we will encourage and support anyone who sets out to address this vital issue. FaZe has moved diversity and inclusion to the forefront of our priorities, specifically through the formation of a Diversity Council earlier this year, unconscious bias trainings for our gamers and employees and an ongoing commitment to diversifying the industry. We welcome anyone who will join us in working toward these incredibly important goals.”

The organization will include three professional esports teams that compete in Call of Duty, Valorant and Fortnite, while Eddins and Sparks will work on “recruiting notable musical artists, brands and celebrities.”

The organization has already recruited a number of high-profile names in the world of sports and esports, including Valorant player Zander ‘Thwifo’ Kim, former Call of Duty champion Jordan 'ProoFy' Cannon, Miami Dolphins linebacker Kyle Van Noy and Fortnite streamer AshleyBTW.

Advertisement

What this development means for the future of both FaZe Clan and XSET remains to be seen.