Shopify Rebellion reportedly picks up DSG players for their LCS 2024 debut

Disguised Toast’s LCS Challengers roster tore apart the competition in 2023, and, according to reports, Shopify Rebellion is giving some of their players another shot at the LCS going into their 2024 debut.

DSG’s LCS Challengers 2023 run put many of the players on the team either back on the map after some time away from the LCS or on the map for the very first time.

Players like FakeGod and Zeyzal have a long history with the LCS, while players like Tomi and Meech have yet to get their chance. Disguised Toast directly called out LCS team owners in an interview with Dexerto and put his money where his mouth is with NA talent, making for a historic run for the YouTuber’s org.

And, while Bugi and Insanity will likely be sticking to the team in the transition away from TSM, it seems that both Aaron ‘FakeGod‘ Lee and Tristan ‘Zeyzal‘ Stidam will get picked up by Shopify Rebellion according to reports from Sheep Esports.

Shopify Rebellion bring DSG talent back into the LCS

Though it isn’t quite the same as taking a chance on rookie players, Shopify Rebellion giving both FakeGod and Zeyzal a new lease on life in the LCS is sure to be something that’ll earn them some goodwill for their LCS debut.

It’s already been confirmed that Insanity’s contract has been renewed with the org and Bugi’s likely to stick around via some roster rumors and contract renewals, so it’s not like SR is entirely taking DSG’s roster and bringing them into the LCS. Young and Tomio will likely be left out.

However, the idea of them bringing Meech into bot lane along with Zeyzal hasn’t entirely been ruled out. Though Zven’s entrance into free agency puts him on the table as an incredibly strong option as well.

Stefan Wisnoski/Riot Games

Either way, it seems that DSG’s talent won’t have gone entirely unnoticed, with Shopify Rebellion seeming to prefer taking a chance on some of their players than vying for big-name talent that they likely have the money to invest in.

It remains to be seen if Shopify Rebellion decides to put their second import slot to use and pick up some outside talent for the ADC role, or if they commit to someone like Meech and double down on NA talent.

