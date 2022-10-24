Sentinels Valorant star TenZ sets 2023 target: “I have a lot more to show”

Based in Indiana, Declan McLaughlin is an esports reporter for Dexerto Esports covering Valorant, LoL and anything else that pops up. Previously an editor and reporter at Upcomer, Declan is often found reading investigative stories or at the bottom of a multiplayer leaderboard. He has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Indiana University You can contact him at [email protected]

TenZ is one of the most highly-coveted FPS players in the world.

In an interview with Sentinels content creator Tarik ‘tarik’ Celik, Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo revealed why he stayed with the Valorant squad and discussed potential communication issues with his new Brazilian teammates and what’s to come in 2023.

TenZ had one of the more interesting offseasons in Valorant. His Sentinels future was not set in stone, with rumors emerging that he could even switch back to content creation.

The speculation about the Canadian star was finally laid to rest on October 12, when re-signed with the team for VCT 2023. In an interview with tarik, he said that he hopes he can return to his 2021 form.

“I definitely think I have a lot more to show and recent results don’t exactly show who I am as a player, but hopefully sometime in the future I can show the form I was in before,” TenZ said in the interview.

In 2022, TenZ and Sentinels failed to make any international tournaments. In VCT Stage 2 Challengers, the team even failed to reach the playoff stage, finishing in a disappointing 11th-12th place.

TenZ on the new Sentinels roster

When asked about why he decided to stay with the organization, TenZ said that he still wanted to compete and thought the roster the coaches were putting together could win tournaments.

TenZ went on to say that the team has incredible potential, especially if the new coaches can get every player on the same page. The one thing TenZ and tarik mentioned that can hold the team back is potential communication issues with the Brazilian players, Bryan ‘pANcada’ Luna and Gustavo ‘Sacy’ Rossi’s, both of whom were signed from LOUD.

“I’m sure it won’t be that much of an issue,” TenZ said. “Just because when it comes to gaming I don’t think you need to be fully fluent in a language. I definitely think you need to know some words here and there, but I would say comms are very broad.”

He expanded further by saying that some callouts are just numbers and spots on maps, though he noted that communication could potentially break down during mid-round adjustments.

Fans will be able to see TenZ play with his new teammates and potentially return to his previous form at the 2023 VCT Kickoff tournament in Brazil in February.