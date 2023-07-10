Sentinels drop Apex Legends player ahead of ALGS NA LCQ

Sentinels Apex Legends IGL Cole ‘Rkn’ Prommel announced that the team has released Keon ‘Keon’ Berghout ahead of the North American ALGS LCQ.

Sentinels will be looking for a new third player for its Apex Legends roster as the team’s IGL announced the release of Keon on June 9. In the announcement, Rkn said that Sentinels have been “barred from scrims” for the past two weeks because the squad is not considered an LCQ team until after the ALGS Split 2 Playoffs conclude.

This, according to Rkn, has forced the team’s hand to make a roster move as they could not iron out their issues through in-game practice. Rkn explained that he and Keon have differing views on how Apex Legends should be played and that this led to adaptations to create a better team environment, but ultimately, a roster change was needed.

The Sentinels IGL said there is no “ill will” towards Keon, and that the timing of the move was for the benefit of the player so he was not without a team at the last second before the competition started. The Last Chance Qualifier for the 2023 ALGS Championship is set to begin on July 21 for the North American region.

Sentinels Apex Legends roster shuffles ahead of ALGS LCQ

Rkn and Keon joined Sentinels on March 10, 2023, and have not been able to recreate the success they found as a part of The Guard. Under The Guard, Rkn, Keon and Beau ‘RamBeau’ Sheidy were one of the best North American Apex Legends squads, as they placed third overall in the first split of the North American ALGS in 2022 and qualified for Split 1 Playoffs.

At the international tournament, the squad placed in the top 20. After signing with Sentinels, and losing RamBeau to a short-lived retirement not even a month later, the team’s form dipped as they placed 15th in the second split and missed out on ALGS Split 2 Playoffs.

Keon is now a free agent and is open to other offers from ALGS teams, and Sentinels is now looking for a third player for the LCQ to play alongside Rkn and Angello ‘Xenial’ Cadenas.

The Sentinels roster is now as follows: