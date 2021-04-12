New esports org Semper Fortis plan to go public and raise £2.5m - Dexerto

Semper Fortis Esports, a new esports organization based in the United Kingdom, are looking to raise £2.5 million by floating on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market.

The org claims to be “multi-operational,” planning to operate in three key areas: establishing esports teams, forming partnerships with brands and prominent figures, and business-to-business consultancy.

According to their press release, Semper Fortis have already recruited their very first esports team. Top Blokes, a predominantly British Rocket League roster, are said to have joined the organization.

Towards the end of 2020, the squad won a couple of European regional events as part of RLCS Season X’s The Grid. The team has not confirmed the news on their official Twitter account at the time of publication.

Advertisement

The board of directors for Semper Fortis is said to include former Football League chairman Keith Harris and Atari founder Nolan Bushnell.

Read More: Astralis seek to go public on US stock exchange

Operating under the presumption that they do indeed trade on the Aquis Stock Exchange, they’re looking to raise £2.5m to fund their operations and are aiming to go public on April 26.

Expanding upon their intention to sign well-known individuals in entertainment, Semper Fortis explained that they’re looking to work with “professional footballers and influencers” according to Morningstar.

Introducing our new look… We are pleased to announce the start of a new chapter for us, continuing under the Top Blokes banner. With financial backing and the ability to grow and improve, we are excited to see what we can do moving forward. More information to come soon. pic.twitter.com/Oa0gFs8kSP — Top Blokes (@TopBlokesRL) March 11, 2021

Guild Esports, a British esports organization that went public in October 2020, is co-owned by former professional football player David Beckham. In February 2021, they announced intentions to be dual-listed by also trading in the United States.

Advertisement

“We see a significant opportunity to become a leading force in esports and associated technology development and consultancy services as we develop our business into the multiple vertical markets that serve esports and the wider gaming industry,” said Kevin Soltani, Semper Fortis Esports’ CEO.