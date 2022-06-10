s1mple said he warned Boombl4 before being cut from NAVI

NAVI star Oleksandr ‘s1mple’ Kostyliev has claimed he and others warned now former teammate Kirill ‘Boombl4’ Mikhailov about his situation before he was released from the team.

S1mple is one of the best CSGO players of all time, but his NAVI squad faces some hurdles going forward after parting ways with Boombl4.

Initially, there was only speculation as to why the entry fragger had been let go. However, it quickly became apparent that drama surrounding his divorce was the reason for the split.

Now, s1mple has claimed that he and others warned Boombl4 about the situation he was getting into beforehand.

“He was told by everyone, Kirill don’t do this”

During a stream on June 8, s1mple answered a viewer who asked what was up with the whole Boombl4 situation.

“Nothing, he got involved with a dirty w****!” the pro exclaimed. “He was told by everyone ‘Kirill, don’t do this, don’t mess with her, she’s a w****,’ and he either loved her or not, I don’t know — got attached to her. I hope that’s all, he won’t mess with her anymore.”

He went on to explain that he had warned Boombl4 about the possibility of being blackmailed long before everything went public, echoing the now former NAVI pros claims about the situation.

“We said, ‘Don’t, don’t mess with her.’ Well, I already said a month ago that she would blackmail him later,” s1mple told viewers. “As always, I was right.”

🇺🇦b1t shares his thoughts on Boombl4's departure (sub) pic.twitter.com/hoQOKVvm3S — s1mple clips (@s1mpleband) June 3, 2022

During an earlier stream, s1mple called the situation surrounding Boombl4 “f***ed up,” but added it was sad as well, because he and the Russian pro had played a ton of CSGO together.

Where NAVI will go without Boombl4 remains to be seen at this point. Whether they stick with temporary stand-in Victor ‘sdy’ Orudzhev or not, it’s clear we’re entering a whole new era of Natus Vincere CSGO.