Richard Lewis wins Esports Lifetime Achievement Award

Dexerto editor-at-large and award-winning esports journalist Richard Lewis has become the latest inductee into the coveted Esports Awards Lifetime Achievement in esports Class of 2020.

The award honors "stalwarts of the esports industry who, over the course of their entire career, have pushed the industry forward," and few have had such a profound effect on the scene as Richard Lewis, with the Esports Awards honoring the veteran British journalist for his work.

Having forged his own path into the esports journalism industry; Richard has been fundamental in shaping the way that the then-fledgling industry is represented in the media.

Now established as one of the most renowned esports journalists in the world, he is also the only journalist to win the coveted 'Esports Journalist of the Year' award on two separate occasions.

Making a name for himself in the esports scene, Lewis is perhaps best-known for exposing a number of match-fixing scandals. Most notably, Richard was a key figure in exposing the iBuyPower CSGO scandal in 2014/15.

Not only did he expose the iBuyPower scandal, but Lewis has also been a major part in exposing a number of other CSGO betting corruption and fixing scandals. Lewis has also written numerous reports centered around unethical practices in the esports community, including contractual issues and exposing sexual abuse in the esports industry.

Alongside his journalism career, Richard is a standout figure in the esports hosting world as a former desk host of ELEAGUE, alongside his own popular creations such as The Richard Lewis Show and By The Numbers which live on his YouTube channel.

In September 2020, Lewis became the first editor-at-large for Dexerto.com, after initially joining the team in November 2018 to write opinion-led pieces and the investigative articles than have become synonymous with his work.

Please welcome the latest inductee to the Esports Awards Lifetime Achievement in esports class of 2020 @RLewisReports, a veteran esports journalist, tournament host, and analyst. pic.twitter.com/QeZVm1hq2X — Esports Awards 2020 (@esportsawards) September 30, 2020

The latest inductee into the prestigious class, Richard is in great company with the likes of Hector Rodriguez, Ralf Reichert, FATAL1TY, and many more.

Being such an incredible award, there are a number of strict criteria that Richard had to fit within:

"Any individual who has made a significant contribution towards elevating esports over the course of their professional career." "Someone who has worked within the esports industry for a significant amount of time and consistently supported its growth." "Someone who has achieved a high level of popularity thanks to their work and has been a long-time evangelist for the industry."

Having shaped the esports scene into what we've come to know and love, Richard is the perfect fit for the award.