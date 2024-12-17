Repeat.gg giving away $250k over holiday season: Tournaments in Warzone, Fortnite, and Rocket League

Online gaming tournament platform Repeat.gg is giving away $250,000 over the holiday season to players across Warzone, Fortnite, and Rocket League, and anybody can enter to win their share of the prizes.

The huge prizes will be shared out across December and January through three different tournaments, and a giveaway to boot.

Here is everything you need to know.

Advent Calendar tournament

The 12 Days of Christmas will feature either a unique prizing structure, a new and exciting game format, or even both. Each day from December 13-24, the tournaments will run from 12pm PST through 3pm PST on the next day.

Article continues after ad

Be sure to check out the Advent Calendar blog to see the reveal of each tournament at 12pm PST each day.

Holiday Top Heavy tournament

While Repeat.gg typically pays out the top 30-40% of players in tournaments, they’ve opted for something different for the Holiday Top Heavy tournaments. Instead, a select group from the top competitors will each earn $200 cash.

Article continues after ad

Here’s how it will work for each game:

Fortnite: $5,000 total prize pool, $200 to the Top 25 ranks in the tournament

Rocket League: $5,000 total prize pool, $200 to the Top 25 ranks in the tournament

Call of Duty: Warzone: $10,000 total prize pool, $200 to the Top 50 ranks in the tournament

These tournaments will take place between December 16-29 and are open to all regions.

Article continues after ad

Boxing Day Marketplace Tournament & Giveaway

Repeat.gg Repeat.gg are running a boxing day giveaway, too.

For the Boxing Day Gift Card Tournaments, Fortnite, Warzone, and Rocket League will have the standard $2,000 prize pool paid to the top 40%. Sign-ups for these tournaments will go live on December 18 and begin two days later on December 20.

However, Repeat.gg will also award 12 people $200 worth of Repeat coins in their account via a giveaway which will be live during the week commencing December 16. Details and announcements can be found on their Twitter/X page.

Article continues after ad

These coins can be used to purchase items such as gift cards for Apple, PlayStation, Steam, Nintendo, and countless others.

If you’re interested in getting in on the action, make sure to sign up to Repeat.gg as the tournaments play out into 2025 and beyond.