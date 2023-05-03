PSG partner with Tundra Esports in Rocket League return

PSG Esports, the esports division of French football club Paris Saint-Germain, have announced a partnership with British organization Tundra Esports to field a competitive Rocket League team.

The move marks the return of PSG Esports to Rocket League after competing in Psyonix’s title between 2017 and 2019. In August of that year, just weeks after winning DreamHack Pro Circuit Valencia 2019, PSG Esports parted ways with the entire roster, stating, however, that they were “not done with Rocket League.”

According to a press release, the partnership “will be leveraging the PSG brand’s growing stature in gaming with the expertise of Tundra in esports performance and content creation to build a highly engaged global audience of fans”. The team will compete under the name ‘PSG Tundra’, with the roster still to be determined.

Fabien Allègre, Chief Brand Officer at PSG, stated that the partnership with Tundra Esports is another chapter in PSG Esports’ expansion and increases the organization’s portfolio to seven teams.

Founded in 2019, Tundra Esports are mostly known for their Dota 2 squad, which won last year’s The International. Based in the UK, the organization have also competed in Rocket League in the past, with their roster, made up of two Germans and one Frenchman, being released only last month.

The announcement comes just days after PSG extended their League of Legends partnership with Talon Esports for three years. The winners of the PCS Spring split, PSG Talon are currently competing at MSI 2023, in London, where they won their first Play-In match.