Pro Rainbow 6 team members thrown out of $3M event after physical altercation

Two members of M80’s professional Rainbow Six Siege team were kicked out from the year’s biggest tournament, the Six Invitational 2025, after crashing out from a loss and getting a little too heated.

A year of competition in the Rainbow Six Siege community culminates at the Six Invitational, the biggest event on the calendar. This time around, the 20 best teams from around the globe have all descended upon Fenway Park in Boston for their chance to not only hoist the legendary sledgehammer, but to claim the lion’s share of a $3 million prize.

While the tournament has only just entered the Playoffs phase, things have already gotten out of hand, with members of one team taking things a bit too far according to the rulebook.

US-based organizations M80 and DarkZero threw down on February 9, 2025, in the first round. While it was a back-and-forth affair, DZ ultimately came out on top. M80’s coach wasn’t too thrilled with the result, got in the faces of rival players, and ultimately got kicked out as a result.

Pro Rainbow Six coach & manager kicked from Six Invitational 2025

M80 started the match strong, decisively winning the first map with a 7-1 scoreline. DarkZero struck back in the next map, however, tying up the series.

The third and final map had some quirks, however, as DarkZero was awarded a free round win due to a rule violation from M80’s coach. Evidently already fired up, when DZ closed out the series, M80’s coach was quick to start yelling, and even pushed right up the players on the opposing team.

M80 coach Matheus ‘Budega’ Figueiredo particularly got heated with DZ player Nathan ‘Nafe’ Sharp, walking right into him while the player had his back turned. Two tournament officials had to separate them.

Moments later, a decision to remove Budega was carried out. The motion also saw M80 team manager Igor Vivas removed from the venue as well. “An active investigation into their conduct is currently underway,” Rainbow Six officials announced.

M80 Founder and CEO Marco expressed his ‘disappointment’ shortly after on X (formerly Twitter), stating he was “shocked by what transpired during and after the match today. Completely unacceptable.

“Sorry to the players, fans, Ubisoft staff, and Dark Zero for what took place. Completely ashamed of how M80 was represented today. Really no words.”

Meanwhile, Budega took to social media to profess his innocence amid the scuffle. “I didn’t touch anyone,” he insisted. “[Nafe] goes into me [and] I get banned. The dude literally hits me while I didn’t even touch the guy.

“I get punished for things I didn’t do,” he continued. “I didn’t commit any wrongdoings and I’m being maliciously targeted by an admin. Ubisoft is in the wrong.”

As for Nafe, he simply took to X with laughing emojis, brushing off the altercation.

Not exactly Budega’s first brush with the rulebook, the coach has a troubled history in the scene. In 2022, Budega was slapped with a 12-month suspension after being found breaching the scene’s professional rulebook on multiple occasions.