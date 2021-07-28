Premier League’s Wolves partners with Evil Geniuses in new investment for esports growth

North American esports organization Evil Geniuses have partnered with English football club Wolverhampton Wanderers and received an investment from the club’s parent company, Fosun.

Said to be now valued at $255 million, Evil Geniuses have received an undisclosed minority investment from the company that owns and operates the Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

This isn’t the first rodeo for the club in esports by any means, as they also operate Wolves Esports and compete in titles like Rocket League, FIFA, FIFA Online in China, and Call of Duty: Mobile.

Evil Geniuses are looking to establish themselves in Asia through the partnership, creating English and Chinese language content and utilizing training facilities in the region.

Wolves’ branding will be featured on Evil Geniuses’ uniforms and the companies will collaborate on merchandise featuring both of their brandings.

The partnership makes sense, according to a release, due to the companies holding shared values of “supporting inclusion, education, innovation, teamwork and competition.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Wolves, a storied football club and strong sports and entertainment brand that aligns with our values and mission,” said Evil Geniuses CEO Nicole LaPointe Jameson.

“This deal will help power Evil Geniuses’ expansion into the Asian markets while also providing new capital to sign more world-class players and grow into new esports titles.”