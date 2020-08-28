Post Malone announced as co-owner of Envy Gaming

Chart topping singer Post Malone has bought an equity stake in Envy Gaming. The popular artist is now a co-owner of Call of Duty team Dallas Empire, and Overwatch League's Dallas Fuel.

For many, Post Malone has been the face of popular music over the last five years. The star has won numerous Grammys and sells out stadiums around the world.

On August 28, it was announced that the singer is now dipping his toes into esports by becoming a co-owner of Envy Gaming. The 25-year-old has a long history with video games.

Post Malone becomes co-owner of Envy Gaming

Malone has never been shy of his love of gaming – the star was an avid fan of battle royale PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, and even professed his admiration for former Counter-Strike pro Michael 'shroud' Grzesiek on social media.

On August 28, the star acquired an "undisclosed" equity stake in Envy Gaming which owns Team Envy, Dallas Empire, and Dallas Fuel. In a press release, the organization revealed that he had "joined the ownership group."

“I grew up in Texas and I’ve been gaming my whole life, so this just really felt right,” Post said. “I have always wanted to be a part of bringing gaming into the professional sports world so to be involved with what Envy is doing in my hometown feels like such a perfect fit.”

The announcement comes just before the Call of Duty League Championship Weekend on August 29-30. On Twitter, the star commented on his new partnership, exclaiming, "Happy to announce i'm now part owner of Dallas Empire. Let's take this throne and win these playoffs :)"

Dallas Empire player James 'Clayster' Eubanks was pumped by the announcement, and welcomed the singer on Twitter. "Let's go!!!! Hyped for this! Now just gotta win this weekend to already get him a world championship under his belt."

CEO of Envy Gaming, Adam Rymer, praised the artist, calling him a "cultural icon," while the org's owner and Chief Gaming Officer Mike 'hastr0' Rufail revealed he had met him last November at Posty Fest in Texas.

Whether he's making a chart-topping album or streaming on Twitch, the singer's new deal brings him closer to his love of gaming. His new venture is sure to bring in a new audience into esports.